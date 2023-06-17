Dead – Death – Obituary News : Detainee dies after hospital escape attempt in New Mexico

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Dies after Altercations and Escape Attempt at New Mexico County Jail

A tragic incident has occurred at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico. John Sanchez, a 34-year-old man who had been hospitalized with severe injuries, has passed away after what officials are calling “altercations and an escape attempt” at the Bernalillo County jail. Sanchez was taken off life support and pronounced dead on Friday at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Sanchez’s injuries and his subsequent death. According to Deputy Angelina Navarro, Sanchez had been injured days earlier at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque. Jail spokesperson Candace Hopkins has confirmed that three jail officers have been put on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Sanchez’s arrest

Sanchez had been arrested on June 8 after police found him behind the wheel of an SUV that had been reported stolen. However, according to court records cited by the Albuquerque Journal, an auto theft charge against Sanchez was dismissed by prosecutors on June 9 due to “insufficient evidence”. Sanchez was due to be released on Monday, the same day he was taken to the hospital.

What happened at the Metropolitan Detention Center?

It is not yet clear what exactly happened at the Metropolitan Detention Center that led to Sanchez’s severe injuries and eventual death. However, the fact that Sanchez had been involved in “altercations and an escape attempt” suggests that there may have been some sort of violent incident at the jail.

The Metropolitan Detention Center has faced criticism in the past for its treatment of inmates. In 2018, the jail was sued by a group of inmates who alleged that they had been subjected to “inhumane conditions” including overcrowding, lack of medical care, and abuse by staff members. The lawsuit was settled in 2019 for $1.5 million.

In recent months, jails and prisons across the United States have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks. The Metropolitan Detention Center has had its fair share of cases, with over 200 inmates and 70 staff members testing positive for the virus as of May 2021. However, it is not yet known if COVID-19 played a role in Sanchez’s injuries and death.

The need for prison reform

The tragic death of John Sanchez highlights once again the need for reform in the US prison system. Jails and prisons are notoriously overcrowded and understaffed, which can lead to dangerous and often deadly conditions for inmates. Additionally, many inmates suffer from mental health issues or substance abuse problems, and are not given the treatment they need while incarcerated.

There have been calls for reform for years, but progress has been slow. The United States has the highest incarceration rate in the world, with over 2 million people currently behind bars. The vast majority of these inmates will eventually be released back into society, but many will have little support and few opportunities to reintegrate successfully.

Conclusion

The death of John Sanchez is a tragedy that should not have happened. It is imperative that the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office conducts a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his injuries and death, and that any wrongdoing is punished accordingly. However, this incident should also serve as a wake-up call for the need for prison reform in the United States. It is time to start treating inmates like human beings, and to provide them with the resources they need to succeed both during and after their incarceration. Only then can we hope to reduce recidivism rates and build a more just and equitable society for all.

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :Detainee dies at New Mexico hospital after ‘escape attempt,’ authorities say/