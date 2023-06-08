Dead – Death – Obituary News : Detroit Lakes Resident Collin Flynn Passes Away – Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Collin Flynn Obituary, Death

Collin J. Flynn, a native of Detroit Lakes who was 24 years old and passed suddenly on Sunday, June 4, 2023, abruptly lost his life. Collin Flynn was born on September 28th, 1998 in the city of Fargo, which is located in the state of North Dakota. His parents are Scott and Tamara “Tami” (Hultin) Flynn. He attended schools and institutions in the neighborhood and earned his diploma from Detroit Lakes High School in 2016, having completed his schooling in the region.

Surviving Family Members

Collin is survived by his sister, Courtney (Justin Gustafson) Mosher; his parents, Scott and Tami; his grandparents, Willie and Lynda Hultin and Tom and Ginger Flynn; and his siblings, Bella, Haevyn, and Aspyn. Collin is survived by his sister, Courtney (Justin Gustafson) Mosher; his parents; and his grandparents. In addition, he is survived by his cousins, other relatives, and friends, as well as his uncles Kevin (Amy) Flynn and Randy Hultin. His aunts and uncles will miss him.

Collin’s Life and Interests

Collin had just started working for Apex Drainage in Glyndon, where he was responsible for installing drain tile in a variety of areas. He had only been there for a short while. Collin treasured the time he got to spend outside in the fresh air. He enjoyed being outside doing things like fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and skiing; basically anything that put him into the great outdoors. One word that comes to me for describing Collin is “tinkerer.”

Whether he was working on motorcycles or spare parts, he found great satisfaction in putting things together and testing his abilities to figure out how to make them work. Collin was the type of person that would never leave the side of others and was always prepared to provide a hand to those in need. People will remember him most for his contagious laugh and lovely grin. These are the qualities that will be most memorable about him. His family and friends will undoubtedly feel a deep sense of loss at his demise.

