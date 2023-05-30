Dead – Death – Obituary News : Devendra Fadnavis expresses concern over Balu Dhanorkar’s declining health and its impact on society.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Balu Dhanorkar on September 28, 2021. Balu Dhanorkar was a great social and political leader who dedicated his life to the betterment of society, especially the underprivileged. His demise is a great loss to the people of Maharashtra.

Balu Dhanorkar: An Iconic Leader

Balu Dhanorkar was born on May 29, 1938, in the village of Dhanorkarwadi, in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. He was a true visionary who dedicated his life to the upliftment of the underprivileged. He was a prominent leader of the Dalit community and worked tirelessly for their rights and welfare. He was also a champion of women’s rights and worked towards their empowerment.

Balu Dhanorkar was associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since its inception. He was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for five terms and served as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Special Assistance in the Maharashtra government. He was also a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

A Great Loss to the People of Maharashtra

The passing away of Balu Dhanorkar is a great loss to the people of Maharashtra. He was a true leader who worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people. He was a champion of the underprivileged and worked towards their upliftment. He was also a great advocate of women’s rights and worked towards their empowerment.

Balu Dhanorkar was a role model for many young people in Maharashtra. He inspired many to work towards the betterment of society. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Condolences from the Chief Minister

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, expressed his condolences on the passing away of Balu Dhanorkar. He said that Balu Dhanorkar was a great leader who dedicated his life to the betterment of society. He also said that his demise is a great loss to the people of Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister also said that Balu Dhanorkar was a true icon of the Dalit community. He worked tirelessly for their rights and welfare. He also said that Balu Dhanorkar was a great advocate of women’s rights and worked towards their empowerment.

Conclusion

Balu Dhanorkar was a true leader who dedicated his life to the betterment of society. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His passing away is a great loss to the people of Maharashtra. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends.

We also pray that his soul rests in peace and that his noble work continues to inspire us to work towards the betterment of society.

