Dead – Death – Obituary News : Devin Butts: Age, Bio, Career, Family, and Passing

North Carolina Central University Men’s Basketball Student-Athlete Devin Butts Passes Away

North Carolina Central University Men’s basketball student-athlete Devin Butts sadly passed away on Friday, May 5, at the age of 22. The news of his death was announced by the North Carolina Central University Department of Athletics, leaving the entire NCCU community in shock and mourning.

How Did Devin Butts Die?

Devin Butts’ cause of death has not been disclosed by the university or his family. However, the sudden and unexpected loss of the young player has left the NCCU community devastated.

On Facebook, the Department of Athletics released a statement offering condolences to Butts’ family and expressing their grief:

“REST IN PEACE: North Carolina Central University mourns the loss of men’s basketball student-athlete Devin Butts, who passed away on Friday, May 5, at the age of 22.”

NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton also paid tribute to Butts, saying:

“We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Devin. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community. Devin will always be remembered as an incredible teammate that had an infectious smile at all times. Our heartfelt condolences are with his family and those who were blessed to know him.”

Devin Butts’ Career

Devin Butts was born on November 2, 2000, in Macon, Georgia. His parents are Derex and Latashia Butts. Butts was a talented basketball player, and he made his professional debut on November 14 against Louisiana-Monroe.

Butts played for New Mexico Junior College, where he averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game during the 2021-2022 season. He then transferred to Louisiana State University, where he played 24 games with an average of 6.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game during the 2020-2021 season.

Butts joined the North Carolina Central University Men’s basketball team, where he made 17 appearances and averaged 5.4 points during the 2022-2023 season. He made 24-of-69 3-pointers while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. His performance against Delaware State in the quarterfinals of the MEAC Championship stood out, with a remarkable 15-point effort on five made 3-pointers.

Butts’ High School Career

Butts attended Stratford Academy in Macon, Georgia, where he was coached by Sean Sweeney. He was twice selected to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association’s All-State team, Hoop Seen, and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC). Butts was given a three-star rating by 247Sports.com.

As a senior, Butts scored 28.0 points per game, a school record for a single season. As a junior, he contributed 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on his route to being named the region’s player of the year. He played on the AAU circuit with Team Georgia Magic.

Tributes to Devin Butts

The sudden and unexpected loss of Devin Butts has left the NCCU community in mourning. The university and the athletics department have received an outpouring of tributes from fans, alumni, and current and former teammates.

Many took to social media to express their grief and share their memories of Butts. The hashtag #RIPDevinButts has been trending on Twitter, with many people sharing their condolences and paying tribute to the young player.

Final Thoughts

The loss of Devin Butts is a tragedy for the NCCU community and the world of college basketball. Butts’ talent, infectious smile, and positive attitude will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Butts’ family, friends, teammates, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking loss.

