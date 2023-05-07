Dead – Death – Obituary News : Devin Butts’ Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Devin Butts: Remembering a Young Basketball Star

Devin Butts was a talented basketball player who played as a forward for North Carolina Central University. He was known for his athleticism, intellect, and infectious smile. But on May 5, 2023, the NCCU community was shocked and saddened by his sudden passing.

A Bright Future Ahead

Devin Butts had a bright career ahead of him both on and off the court. He was a superb athlete who was well-known for his quickness, agility, and accuracy. In addition, he was a bright student who planned to earn a degree in behavioral and social sciences. Butts served as an inspiration to young athletes all around the world and a role model for his peers.

Despite his untimely passing, Butts’ legacy will live on for years to come, inspiring and motivating others. His memory will endure through the lives he impacted and the friendships he formed.

Obituary: Devin Butts Cause Of Death – How Did He Die?

Since the cause of Devin Butts’ death is unknown, many people are speculating what happened to make him pass away. Those having difficulty accepting this devastating loss are even more confused and upset because of the lack of information.

Devin Butts passed away on May 5, 2023. The NCCU men’s basketball head coach LeVelle Moton said, “The unexpected passing of Devin deeply saddens us. This is a devastating tragedy for our team, fans, and the entire NCCU community.”

Despite the pain and sorrow, the community has a sense of resiliency and strength. The people who knew Butts best are banding together to support one another at this trying time and to pay tribute to him in every way they can.

Devin Butts Wiki

Devin Butts was born on November 2, 2000, in Macon, Georgia. He was pursuing his Bachelor’s degree in Behavioral and social sciences at North Carolina Central University and was planning to graduate, but he passed away on May 5, 2023.

At the early age of 22, Devin Butts’ life was sadly cut short. Devin Butts was a star basketball player at Stratford Academy in Macon, Georgia, where Sean Sweeney served as his coach.

Butts, renowned for his accuracy, was twice chosen for the All-State teams of the Hoop Seen, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Athletic Coaches Association, and others. He had a three-star rating from 247Sports.com and set a school scoring record during his senior year with 28.0 points per contest.

Later, he played for North Carolina Central University, making 17 appearances and averaging 5.4 points per game. Butts was a consistent three-point shooter, connecting on 24 of 69 tries for a 34.8% shooting efficiency.

On January 3, 2023, he defeated Toccoa Falls and recorded a season-high 16 points, making four of his eight long-range attempts. Butts will be regarded as a gifted athlete who unfortunately lost his life but had a promising future.

Devin Butts Family

Derex and Latashia Butts, Devin’s parents, are mourning the loss of their son. It is an unfathomable tragedy, and their hearts must be heaving with sorrow to lose a child.

Devin Butts was known for his athleticism and intellect. The names of Devin Butts’ parents are known, but nothing is known about the rest of his family. His parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins are probably also grieving his departure. He may have also had siblings.

Losing a loved one is never simple, and the suffering is felt by everyone who knows and cares for the deceased. We can only pray that Devin’s family experiences consolation and assistance during this trying time.

A Final Tribute

Finally, the devastating loss of Devin Butts, who passed away at 22, was felt by his family, teammates, and the NCCU community. He was a fantastic teammate in addition to being a gifted athlete. Despite his departure, his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate others to reach their full potential.

