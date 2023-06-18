Dead – Death – Obituary News : Devon Hoover’s Death Sparks Quest for Justice

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking Death of Dr. Devon Hoover

Dr. Devon Hoover was a beloved neurosurgeon who saved the lives of countless patients. He was also a dedicated gardener and antique collector who loved his home in the Boston-Edison Historic District. He bought the house in 2008 and began transforming it room by room with period decor and carefully selected antiques. He became the curator of his own museum and shared it with friends, family, and visitors.

The Tragic Discovery

Hoover’s death has left many of the people who knew him in utter shock. Over 2,500 people have joined a Facebook group called “Justice for Dr. Devon Hoover,” with many of them expressing their shock and grief over his death.

Police discovered the 53-year-old doctor’s body at his home on April 23, after being called by a relative when he didn’t show up for an event. Police say that they were able to determine he had been killed in his own home and that there is no threat to the public.

A Domestic Dispute?

It’s been reported that the person who killed Hoover was a friend or acquaintance of his, and that it was likely a domestic dispute. A person of interest has been arrested in the case, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The autopsy report on Hoover’s death revealed that he was shot twice in the head, once above and behind his ear, and once at the back of his head. He was also dragged, according to the report.

A Dedicated Doctor

Hoover was a neurosurgeon at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit and had been practicing for over 20 years. He earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. In a statement, Ascension wrote that Hoover was a dedicated and well-respected doctor who will be deeply missed.

He was a compassionate and caring doctor who always treated his patients like friends. He was humble and invested in his patients, according to Maureen McKinley Light, who went to Hoover for three spinal surgeries. “He just cared for every single one of his patients,” she said. “He wanted to make sure that they were OK, and he just made you feel like you were his only patient.”

A Secret Life

Hoover was very close with his mother and sisters, but kept his homosexuality secret from them. He felt that revealing his sexual orientation would offend them and hurt their feelings. He told his siblings he was gay in 2021.

Many of the people who came to the group to share their grief and disbelief over the murder of Hoover were also shocked that he was a homosexual. There was an outpouring of love and support for the man who gave his life to healing others, but some people in the group have made assumptions about the victim’s sexual orientation.

The Investigation Continues

The investigation is continuing, and there may be aspects of the case that are not available to the public due to privacy laws or because they could compromise the case. It is important to remember that this is a crime of violence and that there are people who are still struggling to live with this stigma.

Dr. Devon Hoover will be remembered as a dedicated doctor, a passionate gardener, and an avid collector. His legacy will live on in the lives of the patients he saved, the friends he made, and the community he loved.

