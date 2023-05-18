Dead – Death – Obituary News : Devout Christian Pro-Wrestler ‘Superstar’ Graham Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering “Superstar” Billy Graham: The Christian Wrestler Who Made History

Professional wrestling has been a popular entertainment industry for decades. It has produced numerous superstars who became household names, but none more so than “Superstar” Billy Graham. He was a man who made a significant impact on the world of wrestling, and his legacy continues to this day.

Born Eldridge Wayne Coleman in Arizona in 1943, Graham began his career in professional wrestling in 1970, working for the World Wide Wrestling Federation, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He quickly rose to fame, becoming a main eventer and world champion during the 1970s.

Graham was known for his flamboyant style, over-the-top interviews, and outrageous ring attire. He was a trailblazer in the industry, paving the way for future wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

Graham’s most significant achievement came on April 30, 1977, when he defeated Bruno Sammartino to become the WWE champion. He held the title for nearly ten months, becoming one of the most dominant champions in the history of the company.

Clad in tie-dye and feathered boas, Graham was a sign of things to come. He boasted a chiseled, muscular physique that was very unique at the time, and his interviews were filled with bombastic statements and grandiose claims.

However, despite his larger-than-life persona, Graham was a deeply religious man. He attended the Phoenix First Assembly of God church and named himself after the famous Evangelical preacher, Billy Graham.

After retiring from active competition in the 1980s, Graham became a born-again Christian and began preaching the gospel. He often spoke about how his faith had transformed his life and how he had found peace and purpose in serving God.

Graham’s faith was put to the test in later years when he suffered from a series of health problems. He struggled with depression, went deaf, and lost over 65 pounds due to a serious illness. However, he remained steadfast in his faith and continued to inspire others with his message of hope and redemption.

Throughout his life, Graham was a controversial figure within the wrestling industry. He often criticized the WWE for its graphic content and its promotion of violent and sexual themes during the late 1990s. He also spoke out against the practice of blading, which he believed put wrestlers at unnecessary risk of contracting diseases like Hepatitis C.

In 2011, Graham denounced the WWE’s decision to induct Abdullah the Butcher into its Hall of Fame, citing the wrestler’s alleged role in spreading Hepatitis C through blading. Graham’s outspoken opinions often put him at odds with the industry he had helped to build, but he remained true to his convictions and his faith.

In 2004, Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, cementing his place in the history of professional wrestling. He was a man who had achieved great success in the ring, but who had also found a higher calling in his faith. His legacy continues to inspire generations of wrestling fans and Christians alike.

In conclusion, “Superstar” Billy Graham was a wrestler who made history. He was a larger-than-life personality who blazed a trail in the industry, but who also remained true to his faith. He was a man who inspired millions of fans with his message of hope and redemption, and who will be remembered as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

