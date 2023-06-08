Dead – Death – Obituary News : Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes dies at 64

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, passes away at 62

Ivan Manuel Menezes, the India-born chief executive officer of Diageo, the world’s largest spirits company, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 62. The news of his death comes just days after he was hospitalised for the treatment of a stomach ulcer.

A look at Ivan Menezes’ life and career

Ivan Menezes was born in Pune, India, in 1959. He spent the early years of his life in India before moving to England to pursue higher education. He graduated with a degree in economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and went on to complete his MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management in the United States.

After completing his education, Menezes worked for several multinational corporations, including Nestle, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Whirlpool. He joined Diageo in 1997 and worked in various roles in the company’s North American and Asian operations. In 2013, he was appointed as the company’s CEO, succeeding Paul Walsh.

Menezes’ legacy at Diageo

During his tenure as CEO, Menezes led Diageo through a period of significant growth and expansion. He oversaw the acquisition of several major brands, including George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila and Don Julio tequila. He also spearheaded the company’s move into emerging markets like Africa, where Diageo has become a major player in the spirits industry.

Menezes was also known for his commitment to sustainability and responsible drinking. Under his leadership, Diageo launched several initiatives aimed at reducing the company’s environmental impact and promoting responsible drinking practices.

Tributes pour in for Menezes

Following the news of his death, tributes poured in for Menezes from across the business world. Paul Walsh, Menezes’ predecessor as Diageo CEO, said in a statement: “Ivan was a giant of the industry and a dear friend. He was a brilliant strategist and a compassionate leader who cared deeply about his people and the communities in which Diageo operates.”

Other business leaders, including Unilever CEO Alan Jope and Coca-Cola European Partners CEO Damian Gammell, also expressed their condolences and praised Menezes’ leadership and legacy.

Diageo’s future without Menezes

With Menezes’ sudden passing, Diageo will now be faced with the challenge of finding a new CEO to lead the company. Menezes’ successor will inherit a company that is in a strong position, with a diverse portfolio of brands and a presence in markets around the world.

However, the new CEO will also face significant challenges, including the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality industry and the increasing demand for sustainable and ethical business practices.

The legacy of Ivan Menezes

Despite his untimely passing, Ivan Menezes leaves behind a legacy of leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainability. His vision and strategic acumen helped to position Diageo as a global leader in the spirits industry, and his dedication to responsible business practices set an example for other companies to follow.

As Diageo looks to the future without Menezes, his impact on the company and the wider business world will continue to be felt for years to come.

Diageo CEO succession plan Ivan Menezes leadership legacy Diageo India business strategy Diageo stock performance Ivan Menezes impact on global alcohol industry.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Diageo’s India-born CEO Ivan Menezes passes away at 64/