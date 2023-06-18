Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Diagnosed with cancer in March, he continued working”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Harry Tan Kim Song: The Man Behind HarriAnns Nonya Table

Harry Tan Kim Song, the second-generation owner of the famous hawker stall HarriAnns Nonya Table at Tiong Bahru Food Centre, passed away on June 14 at the age of 76 due to colon cancer and pneumonia. His death has left a deep void in the hearts of his loved ones and the Singaporean food industry.

Harry Tan Kim Song was a pioneer of the Peranakan cuisine scene in Singapore and built his business from a humble hawker stall to a successful and popular Peranakan cafe chain. He was a man of vision, determination, and passion, and his legacy lives on through his family’s business.

Harry Tan’s son, Alan Tan, who is the chief executive of HarriAnns Nonya Table, shared that his father had been suffering from bouts of diarrhea since January. Despite this, Harry Tan remained optimistic and positive and responded well to treatment. However, his health deteriorated rapidly, and he passed away peacefully on June 14.

Alan Tan fondly remembers his father as a hardworking and dedicated man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Harry Tan was a perfectionist who paid great attention to detail and was passionate about preserving the rich culinary heritage of the Peranakan culture.

One of Harry Tan’s dreams was to open a central kitchen for HarriAnns Nonya Table, and he was eagerly looking forward to its launch in September. He took his son to see the new space in Bedok Food City, which was under renovation, and shared his plans and ideas for the future.

Alan Tan also recalls that his father loved Teochew-style fish soup and that the family had planned to celebrate Father’s Day with a steamboat dinner with fish broth. However, fate had other plans, and Harry Tan passed away before they could make these plans a reality.

Harry Tan Kim Song’s contributions to the food industry in Singapore are immeasurable, and his passing is a great loss to the community. He was a man of great vision, passion, and dedication, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

In conclusion, Harry Tan Kim Song will always be remembered as the man behind HarriAnns Nonya Table, a true pioneer of the Peranakan cuisine scene in Singapore, and a man who dedicated his life to preserving the rich culinary heritage of the Peranakan culture. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Head Topics

Source Link :He worked until March when he was diagnosed with cancer/