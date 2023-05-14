Dead – Death – Obituary News : Diane Ghegan Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Diane Ghegan Obituary, Death: Remembering a Life of Courage and Inspiration

It is with heavy hearts that we remember Diane Ghegan, who passed away at the age of 65 on May 1, 2023. Diane fought her illness with immense courage and spirit, leaving behind a legacy of love and memories that will last forever. She was a cherished wife, mother, and friend, whose presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Life Well-Lived

Diane was married to her loving spouse, Martin Ghegan, on April 17, 1990, at his parents’ house in Crystal, Maine. Together, they faced life’s obstacles with unwavering strength and treasured every moment they spent together. Diane was a devoted caregiver, taking care of her mother until she passed away.

Diane leaves behind her stepchildren Christina, Martin, Cheryl (Donald) Brown, and Brian (Aymee) Ghegan, as well as her mother Gloria McDevitt, sister, aunt, and cousin. Though she lost her beloved daughter Sarah M. Ghegan, her memory will live on through her family, who will always carry her in their hearts.

She was a doting grandmother to Alyssa LeDuc, Alayna Fox, John Bryan, Vincent, and Elliott Ghegan, who will miss her dearly. Her love will guide them through their grief and bring them comfort in the years to come.

A Love for Life and Nature

Diane had a passion for travelling, visiting amusement parks, aquariums, Cooper River Park concerts, and the beach. She loved watching fireworks and spending time with family at cookouts and pool parties. Her home was adorned with numerous plants and flowers, which she tended to with great care. She had a particular fondness for sunsets, and her love for nature was evident in everything she did.

Diane was a devout Christian and loved going to church. She enjoyed eating out, especially at the Hibachi Grill, and indulging in Boardwalk Pizza and ice cream. She was meticulous in cleaning chicken bones and had a soft spot for Boston Terriers, especially her beloved “Lucky.”

A Legacy of Love and Inspiration

Although Diane Ghegan’s passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew her, her spirit will live on through the countless lives she touched. She loved and inspired many, and her legacy of courage, strength, and love will continue to inspire us all.

A celebration of Diane’s life will be held at Open Bible Baptist Church on May 20 at 11:00 am, followed by lunch. The church, located at 1073 New Freedom Road, Williamstown, NJ 08091, will accept flowers on May 19 until noon and on May 20 by 10:00 am. Funeral donations and cards can be sent to 49 Berkshire Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081.

Her family and friends will always remember her love and recollections. We love you, Diane, and we will carry your memory in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and may we find comfort in the memories of your love until we meet again in paradise.

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Diane Ghegan Obituary, Death, Diane Ghegan has Died – obituary updates/