Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dick Groat: Bio, Wiki, Age, Net Worth, Family, Cause of Death

Dick Groat Obituary, Cause Of Death, Biography, Wikipedia, Age, Net worth, Career, Family

Dick Groat Obituary and Cause of Death

Dick Groat, a former professional baseball player and NCAA basketball champion, passed away on November 23, 2021, at the age of 91. Groat’s family said in a statement that he died at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital from complications of a stroke.

Dick Groat Biography and Wikipedia

Richard Morrow Groat was born on November 4, 1930, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. He attended Duke University, where he played basketball and baseball. In 1952, he helped lead Duke to its first-ever NCAA basketball championship, earning Most Outstanding Player honors in the tournament.

Groat was also a standout baseball player, playing shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1952-1956 and again from 1959-1963. He was a two-time National League batting champion and a five-time All-Star.

After his playing career, Groat worked as a college basketball analyst for CBS Sports and as a radio announcer for the Pirates.

Dick Groat Net Worth

Dick Groat’s net worth at the time of his passing has not been publicly disclosed. However, it is believed that his successful baseball career and broadcasting work likely led to a significant amount of wealth.

Dick Groat Family

Dick Groat is survived by his wife, Peggy, and their three children, Richard, Gretchen, and Randy. He also had six grandchildren.

News Source : illuminaija

Source Link :Dick Groat Obituary, Cause Of Death, Bio, Wiki, Age, Net worth, Family/