Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dick Hall, Orioles Hall of Famer, Passes Away at 92

The Orioles Mourn the Loss of Former Major Leaguer Dick Hall

The Baltimore Orioles have announced that former major leaguer Dick Hall has passed away at the age of 92. Hall had a long and storied career that saw him transition from an outfielder and third baseman to a pitcher, ultimately becoming a key figure in the Orioles’ success during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Early Career

Hall’s career began in 1952 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he played as an outfielder and third baseman. However, in 1955, he made the transition to the mound, where he would go on to have his greatest success. In his first season as a pitcher, Hall threw 94 1/3 innings over 13 starts and two relief appearances, registering a 3.91 ERA.

He continued to play as a pitcher for the Pirates and later for the Kansas City Athletics in 1960. In April of 1961, he was acquired by the Orioles, where he would spend most of his career.

Success with the Orioles

From 1961 to 1966, Hall made 244 appearances for the Orioles, gradually shifting into the relief role that he thrived in. During this time, he had his best seasons, with a 2.82 ERA over 599 2/3 innings pitched.

1966 was a pivotal year for Hall and the Orioles, as they went 97-63 and won the American League pennant. Led by future Hall of Famers Frank Robinson and Brooks Robinson, they swept the Dodgers to win the first World Series in franchise history. Although Hall did not appear in that series, he played a crucial role in the team’s success.

After playing for the Phillies in 1967 and 1968, Hall returned to the Orioles in 1969. The team made it back to the World Series in three straight years, beginning in 1969 and winning a second title in 1970. Hall made one appearance in that second title-winning series, tossing 2 1/3 scoreless frames as the Orioles topped the Reds.

Legacy

Hall’s career spanned 1259 2/3 regular-season innings, during which he had a 3.32 ERA. He went 93-75 while racking up 68 saves and striking out 741 opponents. He helped the Orioles win four pennants, earned two World Series rings, and was elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame.

Hall is survived by his wife, four children, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. His contributions to the game of baseball and the Baltimore Orioles will always be remembered.

News Source : Darragh McDonald

Source Link :Orioles Hall of Famer Dick Hall dies at 92/