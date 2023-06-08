Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dickson Doctor and Community Clinic Supporter Passes at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dr. B.J. Smith: A Legend in the Medical Community

The Dickson County community is mourning the loss of Dr. B.J. Smith, a well-respected physician and leader in the medical community who passed away on Monday at the age of 89. Dr. Smith was a longtime Dickson physician who helped establish the nonprofit Dickson Community Clinic for uninsured patients and was the county high school’s team physician for over 20 years. He was an integral part of the medical community in Dickson County for over 40 years and his contributions will never be forgotten.

Dr. Smith was not only an accomplished physician but also a leader and advocate for the medical community. He received a Frist Humanitarian Award and was president and chairman of the Horizon Medical Center Board of Directors. His dedication to the medical community was also evident in his role as the team physician for Dickson County Senior High for over 20 years. The B.J. Smith award is still given to an outstanding athlete each year in honor of his contributions to the school and community.

Dr. Smith was a physician and leader of the Jackson Clinic medical group that later became Dickson Medical Associates. He was a respected member of the medical community and his leadership and guidance helped shape the medical community in Dickson County. His dedication to his patients and his colleagues was evident in everything he did.

Dr. Smith was also a major supporter of the Dickson Community Clinic since its inception nearly 20 years ago. He and his wife Carolyn Sue King Smith have been major supporters of the clinic and their contributions have helped countless patients in need receive medical care. Nonprofit clinics like DCC would never have been able to serve patients in need if it were not for a few medical families like B.J. and Sue.

The annual community clinic golfing fundraiser, scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed following Smith’s death. This is a testament to the impact that Dr. Smith had on the community and how much he will be missed. His contributions to the community were immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to live on through the many lives he touched.

Dr. Smith was born in Old Hickory and graduated from Middle Tennessee State in 1955 before attending The Medical Units of The University of Tennessee. He spent time as an intern and resident in both Nashville and Chattanooga before practicing a short time in Hohenwald, TN. He eventually settled down in the town of Dickson where he would spend the rest of his career dedicated to his patients and the community.

Funeral services for Dr. Smith will be conducted on Friday, June 9 at 2 p.m. from the Walnut Street Church of Christ. Bro. Steve Baggett and Tommy Nicks will officiate the service. Visitation will be on Friday at the church at 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Place of rest will be in the Dickson County Memorial Gardens.

The loss of Dr. Smith is felt deeply by the entire community. He was a true leader and advocate for the medical community and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His dedication to his patients and the community will always be remembered, and his contributions will continue to impact the lives of many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : The Tennessean

Source Link :Longtime Dickson doctor, supporter of community clinic dies at 89/