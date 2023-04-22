Dead – Death – Obituary News : Did Any Horses Die in Scottish Grand National? – 60 characters limit: “Horses Die in Scottish Grand National?”

Were there any equine fatalities in the Scottish Grand National?

Tragedy at the Grand National: Horses Fatally Injured

No Horses Died in the Scottish Grand National

In a year marred by tragedy at the Aintree Festival, there was some relief for animal lovers in Scotland when no horses lost their lives in the Scottish Grand National.

Four Fatalities at the 2022 Aintree Festival

Last year, the Aintree Festival saw four horses lose their lives, including two in the Grand National itself, which is the highlight of the annual racing event. In total, there have been five fatalities from 395 horses at the Grand National since 2013.

Second Horse Confirmed Dead at 2023 Grand National

Disaster struck again at the 2023 Grand National, with a second horse losing its life during the event. This tragedy follows on from the four fatalities that occurred at the previous year’s festival, including two in the Grand National. Speaking after the event, Mrs Judd stated, “One death is one death too many, but we have now seen dozens of horses die at this event over the years.”

Fourth Horse Confirmed Dead at 2022 Grand National

The 2022 Grand National saw its fourth equine fatality as a result of a fall, the first time that two horses had died in the event since 2012. Changes to the course were made that year in a bid to improve horse safety, but clearly, more needs to be done to prevent these tragic losses.

Three Horses Died at the 2023 Grand National

In yet another bleak year for the Grand National, three horses lost their lives at the 2023 event. Hill Sixteen, trained by Sandy Thomson, was one of the casualties, breaking its neck in an early fall during the main event at Aintree. Horse racing fans and animal welfare advocates alike are calling for increased measures to be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals who participate in the sport.

Continued Concern About Horse Safety

While measures have been taken to improve horse safety during the Grand National, concerns remain about the number of injuries and fatalities that still occur. In recent years, the death toll has fallen to 1.3 percent of horses competing in the event, down from a high of 3.3 percent in previous years. However, animal welfare groups and advocates for the sport are united in their belief that more can and should be done to minimize the risk to these majestic animals.

The Grand National is an enduring and beloved event in the UK, but it is clear that more must be done to ensure the safety and well-being of the horses that compete each year. Only by taking action to reduce the number of injuries and fatalities can this iconic event continue to be celebrated by fans of horse racing around the world.