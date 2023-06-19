Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Did Kathy Keller’s Spouse Pass from Cancer?”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Timothy Keller: A Life Devoted to Faith and Service

The passing of Timothy Keller, renowned theologian, pastor, and author, has left a void in the Christian community. Keller, who battled cancer for two years, passed away at home with his wife by his side. His son, Michael, confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that his father had been receiving hospice care.

Keller’s battle with cancer was not his first encounter with the disease. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2002, which he successfully overcame. Despite facing personal challenges, Keller remained steadfast in his commitment to serving others and spreading his beliefs.

In 1989, Keller and his family founded Redeemer, a young adult-filled new evangelical church in Manhattan. The church stood out in a place renowned more for its secularism and older churches’ Gothic spires. Keller was passionate about evangelizing urban populations, and his ministry would go on to support the establishment of 1,000 churches in 150 other cities across the globe.

Keller’s teachings had a significant impact beyond the venues Redeemer rented for its Sunday services. He produced a ton of writing for the general public, including 31 novels, several of which were New York Times bestsellers and learned essays. He participated in the founding of the Gospel Coalition in 2005, a well-known association of New Calvinist leaders and conservative evangelical congregations.

Keller was a prominent member of the so-called New Calvinist movement, which infused a sense of gentleness into a school of Christianity known for emphasizing sin and the depravity of human nature. He was known for his rigorous thinking, dedication to Christian values, and unshakeable faith. His sermons, books, and teachings impacted numerous people seeking spiritual direction.

Keller’s resilience in the face of difficulties was admirable. He received chemotherapy for two years and took part in an immunotherapy medication trial at the National Institute for Health in Bethesda, Maryland, throughout his illness. In March, he stated in a Facebook post that new cancers had resurfaced, requiring a modified immunotherapy treatment. He needed the immunotherapy treatment despite the immunotherapy first showing encouraging results by removing 99% of the dangerous tumors.

Keller’s death creates a vacuum within and outside the Christian community. His legacy will live on through the churches he helped establish and the lives he touched through his teachings. He will be remembered for his unwavering faith, commitment to service, and dedication to spreading the gospel.

In conclusion, Timothy Keller’s life was devoted to faith and service. Despite facing personal challenges, he remained steadfast in his commitment to serving others and spreading his beliefs. He leaves behind a legacy of churches established and lives touched through his teachings. Keller’s unwavering faith, commitment to service, and dedication to spreading the gospel will be remembered for years to come.

