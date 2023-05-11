Dead – Death – Obituary News : Did Ochonjo Die from Kidney Failure?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Tony Duncan Ochonjo: A Dedicated Kenyan Actor

The Kenyan acting industry has suffered a great loss with the passing of Tony Duncan Ochonjo on May 11, 2023. The actor, who was known for his down-to-earth nature and outstanding works, left behind a legion of fans who are mourning his death.

Tony Duncan Ochonjo Obituary

Following his death, Tony Duncan Ochonjo’s family has not released any details about his obituary or funeral. They have requested privacy during this difficult time. However, his friends, co-workers, and fans are paying tribute to him on social media platforms.

Tony’s death has come as a shock to the entire Kenyan acting community, and his fans are finding it hard to believe that he is no longer with them.

Tony Duncan Ochonjo Cause Of Death – Died of Kidney Failure?

Tony Duncan Ochonjo was suffering from serious liver problems before he was hospitalized for a few days. Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated even under medical treatment, and he passed away on May 11.

According to his closest friend, Peter Ouma, Tony died as a result of kidney failure and liver-related complications. He was receiving medical treatment at Level 5 hospital in Kiambu when he passed away.

Tony’s co-worker and great friend, actress Sandra Dacha, also shared the news of his death. She posted a heartfelt tribute on her social media accounts, remembering him for his dedication to his work and leaving behind priceless memories.

In Conclusion

Tony Duncan Ochonjo’s death has left a void in the Kenyan acting industry, and he will be greatly missed by his fans, friends, and co-workers. His legacy as a dedicated actor will live on, and his outstanding works will continue to inspire new actors in the industry.

News Source : Genius Celebs

Source Link :Ochonjo Cause Of Death- Died Of Kidney Failure?/