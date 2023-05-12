Dead – Death – Obituary News : Did Paula Borgo Die from Cancer?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Volleyball Community Mourns the Loss of Paula Borgo to Stomach Cancer

Paula Borgo was a prominent Brazilian indoor volleyball player who had made a name for herself in the international volleyball arena. With an impressive record of accomplishments, she was widely recognized as one of the top volleyball players in the world. However, on May 11, 2023, the Brazilian volleyball community was left in mourning as they received the news of her passing.

Paula Borgo’s Impressive Career

One of Paula’s most noteworthy accomplishments was participating in the 2015 FIVB Volleyball Women’s U23 World Championship. She played a vital role in the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League and significantly impacted the club level, having played for Fluminense F.C. Borgo’s exceptional skills led her to gain experience by playing in various leagues in Turkey and Italy, representing great clubs such as Praia Clube, Osasco, Pinheiros, and Fluminense, both nationally and internationally.

Paula Borgo Cause of Death

Paula had been battling stomach cancer since September of the previous year, and unfortunately, lost the fight against the disease. Her diagnosis came during her medical examinations while preparing for the pre-season with her team in Barueri, where she had signed up to play in the last Superliga tournament. Her death left many fans and fellow athletes expressing their condolences and offering support during this difficult time.

Paula Borgo’s Wikipedia Bio

Borgo began to stand out at an early age due to her exceptional skills and quickly gained experience by playing in various leagues in Turkey and Italy. She has participated in several important competitions, including the League of Nations and the Pan American Games, where she defended the Brazilian team. She was also a part of the winning team of the Under-23 World Cup in Turkey, where she showcased her outstanding abilities.

Paula Borgo Age Before Death

Paula was born on October 20, 1993, in Bauru, São Paulo. Tragically, she passed away on May 11, 2023, at the young age of 29. She was married to Carlos Guedes, who was her rock throughout her illness. Carlos was a devoted partner who stood by Paula’s side through thick and thin.

Tributes to Paula Borgo

Paula Borgo’s death has left a massive void in the volleyball community, and many have expressed their deep sadness through social media. The volleyball world has come together to pay tribute to and honor her memory. She shared messages of faith and hope on social media, inspiring many with her positive attitude. Paula will be remembered as a talented athlete and an inspiration to many aspiring athletes.

