Dead – Death – Obituary News : Did Pokey Bear Pass Away? What’s the Cause?

Remembering Big Pokey: A Houston Rap Legend

The world of rap music has lost another pioneer with the untimely passing of Big Pokey, born Milton Powell on November 29, 1977, in Houston, Texas. Big Pokey was an American rapper who was widely known for his signature mid-tempo beats and his association with the chopped and screwed music style. He was also a founding member of the Screwed Up Click, a renowned rap collective, and collaborated with several Houston artists throughout his career.

Big Pokey began his rap career in the early 1990s by collaborating with Houston producer DJ Screw and contributed to several of DJ Screw’s mixtapes. One of his notable appearances was in DJ Screw’s influential mixtape called “June 27th Freestyle,” which played a significant role in popularizing chopped and screwed hip hop. He released his first full-length album titled “Hardest Pit in the Litter” in 1999, which showcased his unique style and solidified his presence in the Houston rap scene.

Throughout the early 2000s, Big Pokey continued to release music and collaborate with various Houston artists. His contributions to the chopped and screwed movement and his collaborations with fellow rappers cemented his legacy in the rap industry. His music showcased his unique style and the distinctive sound associated with DJ Screw and the Screwed Up Click.

Tragically, on June 18, 2023, while in the midst of a performance at a bar in Beaumont, Texas, Big Pokey collapsed and lost consciousness. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived, and he passed away at the age of 45. The exact cause of his collapse and subsequent death was not immediately disclosed.

The sudden and unexpected loss of Big Pokey has deeply saddened the music community and his devoted fan base. News of his passing spread through multiple reports and was also confirmed by numerous social media posts from his fellow artists and associates. As the news of his passing reverberated through the industry, fellow artists and friends expressed their grief and shared heartfelt tributes on social media, honoring Big Pokey’s impact and legacy.

The legacy of Big Pokey, characterized by his unique style and association with DJ Screw, will continue to resonate with fans of chopped and screwed music. His contributions to the genre will be remembered and celebrated, ensuring that his influence endures even in his absence.

The passing of Big Pokey leaves a void in the music world, but his remarkable talent and the mark he left on the Houston rap scene will continue to inspire and resonate with fans for years to come. His memory will live on through his music and the enduring impact he made during his prolific career.

News Source : Mathelene

Source Link :Is Pokey Bear Still Alive? How Did Pokey Bear Die?/