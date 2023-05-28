Dead – Death – Obituary News : Did pressure of oppression and harassment lead to female professor’s suicide in Uttarakhand?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Professor Manisha Bhatt Suicide Case: Shocking Revelations

It is certain that the suicide of Assistant Professor Manisha Bhatt of Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ghurdoura, is not a small case. The revelations that are coming out now are astonishing. First of all, let us tell you what happened. Assistant Professor Manisha Bhatt of Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ghurdoura, chose the path of suicide to end her life. After her death, her husband accused the director and department head of the engineering college of serious charges. This led to action being taken against both of them in Almora and Pithoragarh. The government has found both guilty under the Government Employee Conduct Rules, 2002. The order issued says that since the permanent appointment of Assistant Professor Manisha Bhatt in April 2019, she had been harassed.

Allegations of Harassment

In the complaint filed with the police, it was alleged that seniors had harassed Professor Manisha Bhatt over the matter of promotion. Senior officials even told her that she could leave the job or commit suicide, but promotion would not be given. On May 25, Professor Manisha Bhatt called her husband and told him that she was being harassed by college officials. She also told her husband that she was subjected to disrespectful and obscene words. On the same day, Professor Manisha Bhatt jumped into the Alaknanda River from the Nainathana Bridge. She was rescued in chaos and admitted to Base Hospital Shreekot, where she died.

Questions Raised

The biggest question is whether the higher officials of the institution crossed the limits of mental harassment with Professor Manisha Bhatt? Did seniors instigate Professor Manisha Bhatt to commit suicide? Are seniors responsible for the death of Professor Manisha Bhatt? If seniors are responsible, then why were they only removed from the college? When will the culprits get severe punishment? When will Professor Manisha Bhatt get justice?

Conclusion

The death of Assistant Professor Manisha Bhatt has raised many questions about the mental harassment and discrimination faced by women in the workplace. It is high time that the government and institutions take strict action against such cases. Professor Manisha Bhatt’s case shows that there is a need for a safe and secure working environment for women in all workplaces. It is hoped that the culprits will be punished severely and justice will be given to Professor Manisha Bhatt.

Women suicide in Uttarakhand Pressure and discrimination against female professors in Uttarakhand Mental health issues among female professors in Uttarakhand Gender bias and harassment in academia in Uttarakhand Need for support systems for women in academic institutions in Uttarakhand

News Source : Rajya Sameeksha Desk

Source Link :उत्तराखंड में महिला प्रोफेसर खुदकुशी मामले की गूंज, क्या जुल्म और प्रताणना के प्रेशर में दी जान?/