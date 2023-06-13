Dead – Death – Obituary News : Did She Survive? The Mystery of [SPOILER] in Walking Dead

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Review of The Walking Dead’s “Walk With Us”: Is Connie Still Alive?

The latest episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, titled “Walk With Us,” sees the return of Magna (Nadia Hilker), a character who disappeared along with Connie (Lauren Ridloff) in the mid-season premiere. While Magna has returned disguised as a walker during the battle between The Whisperers and The Hilltop community, Connie’s fate is still unknown – is Connie still alive?

Season 10 of The Walking Dead follows the survivors of Alexandria and Hilltop as they battle against The Whisperers, a group of ruthless survivors who disguise themselves as walkers to travel among them undetected. During the mid-season premiere “Squeeze,” Carol (Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Kelly (Angel Theory), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Connie, and Magna become trapped inside a cave surrounded by Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) horde of walkers. After crossing the cave and finally making it to the exit, the cave begins to collapse after Carol initiates a dynamic action aimed at weakening Alpha’s undead horde. While many of them have a chance to escape the cave through a small hole in the ground, Connie and Magna become trapped inside as the cave collapses. However, in the latest episode “Walk With Us,” Magna returns to The Hilltop community without Connie.

At the beginning of “Walk With Us,” Magna is found by Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) who emerges from the horde of walkers attacking The Hilltop. Although her first appearance suggests that Magna died and became a walker during the downturn, in the same scene Magna is still alive and she just needs to smear blood on her face to blend in with the Alpha walker. Escaping Hilltop with Yumiko, Carol, and Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Magna explains to Yumiko how she became separated from Connie. After the collapse, Magna explains how she and Connie crawled back into the cave, tried to find another way out, and found the horde of walkers. Still shaking from the experience, Magna vaguely states that Connie’s hand slipped from hers and Connie got lost in the middle of the walkers’ crowd.

When Connie does not return to Magna in this week’s episode, it immediately raises a red flag about the character’s future on the show. However, for Zombie fans who add Connie’s name to the list of Season 10 casualties, fans will be comforted by the fact that there is a more practical reason why Connie is not present in the show. Lauren Ridloff, the actress known for her role as Connie, may be taking a break from The Walking Dead after taking on a leading role in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, The Eternals. Since Ridloff’s addition to The Eternals cast was announced during San Diego Comic Con 2019, Connie’s future in the series has been in flux, especially as the MCU film production schedule coincides with The Walking Dead’s filming in autumn 2019.

According to Angela Kang, the current showrunner of The Walking Dead, the script was altered to make Connie one of the characters trapped in the collapsed house, in part to accommodate her scheduling conflict. The Walking Dead is known to have met with its actors in the past to allow them to star in other productions, including when Danai Gurira played Okoye in the MCU films Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Similarly, when Lauren Cohan took on a leading role in Whiskey Cavalier, her character Maggie Rhee suddenly joined Georgia record collector (Jayne Atkinson) on the road, offering a quick and easy solution for the character’s absence so that Maggie could return. Due to Ridloff’s similar situation, it appears that Connie is not killed by the zombies because her death was never shown on screen, paving the way for Connie to return to the series.

