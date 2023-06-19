Dead – Death – Obituary News : Did Wilderness Choose Nat’s Death in Yellowjackets S2?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yellowjackets Season 2 has come to a close, and it was an epic ending that left viewers with more questions than answers. The season finale, episode 9, was split into two storylines: the past and the present day. In the past, the group had to face the reality of surviving in the wilderness after a plane crash. They resorted to killing and eating each other in order to stay alive. Javi’s death was a turning point for the group, as they had to confront their actions and the guilt that came with it.

The past storyline also showed the divide within the group, with some members accepting their actions while others refused to do so. The coach distanced himself from the group, and Lottie was disappointed with their behavior. It was a dark moment when Travis ate Javi’s heart, allowing the group to cook their meat. Lottie ultimately named Nat as the new leader, believing that the wilderness had chosen her.

In the present day storyline, the group agreed to partake in a ritualistic sacrifice to appease Lottie. The glitch effect and the drawing of cards transported them back to their mindset when they were younger. Shauna drew the Queen of Hearts, but she wasn’t ready to be offered to the wilderness and ended up running away. Kelly arrived and prevented the group from going after her mother, but Lisa arrived and pointed a weapon at them.

The most shocking moment of the episode was when Misty accidentally killed Natalie, her best friend. As Natalie was dying, she was sitting on a plane with Javi and a younger version of Lottie, showing that she had never been able to detach herself from the wilderness since leaving it. The question remains: did the wilderness choose Natalie to die?

The Yellowjackets Season 2 finale left viewers with more questions than answers, but it was a powerful and haunting episode. It set up the potential for a Season 3, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next. The show’s ability to blend horror, drama, and mystery has made it a must-watch series, and the Season 2 finale was no exception.

Yellowjackets season 2 finale Nat’s death in Yellowjackets The Wilderness in Yellowjackets Yellowjackets season 2 theories Yellowjackets season 2 plot twists

News Source : OtakuKart

Source Link :Yellowjackets Season 2 Ending Explained: Did The Wilderness Choose Nat To Die?/