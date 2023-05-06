Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dipu Moni’s Mother Dies.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Rahima Wadud

The passing of Rahima Wadud, mother of Awami League Joint General Secretary and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, has left a profound impact on the nation. She was a woman of great strength and resilience, who played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of those around her. Her demise at the age of 98 is a loss not only for her family but also for the country as a whole.

A Tribute to a Language Movement Hero’s Wife

Rahima Wadud was the wife of a language movement hero and Bangabandhu’s close associate late MA Wadud. She was a woman of immense courage and fortitude who stood by her husband’s side during the tumultuous period of the language movement. Her unwavering support and commitment to the cause of the Bengali language and culture will always be remembered.

A Life of Service and Dedication

Rahima Wadud’s life was marked by a deep sense of service and dedication to her family and community. She was a pillar of strength for her children and grandchildren, instilling in them the values of hard work, compassion, and resilience. Her selflessness and generosity touched the lives of many, and her legacy will live on for generations to come.

A Loss for the Nation

The news of Rahima Wadud’s passing has been met with widespread sorrow and grief. Her contributions to the nation and her unwavering commitment to the values of democracy, freedom, and justice will always be remembered. Her passing is a great loss not only for her family but also for the nation as a whole.

A Life Well-Lived

Rahima Wadud lived a life that was well-lived and full of purpose. Her dedication to her family, community, and country serves as an inspiration to us all. As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate her life and the legacy she leaves behind. Let us honor her memory by continuing to work towards a better future for all.

A Final Farewell

The burial of Rahima Wadud will be carried out after her son, Education Minister Dipu Moni, returns home from his state visit to the UK. Her passing is a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones while they are with us. May her soul rest in peace, and may her family find solace in the memories of her life well-lived.

Condolences from Awami League Leaders

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Rahima Wadud. In a condolence message, he prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. The outpouring of grief and condolences from Awami League leaders and supporters is a testament to the impact that Rahima Wadud had on the nation.

In Conclusion

Rahima Wadud’s passing is a reminder of the indelible mark that each of us can leave on the world. Her life was a testament to the power of resilience, perseverance, and dedication in the face of adversity. As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate her life and the legacy she leaves behind. May we all strive to live a life of purpose and service, just as she did.

News Source : businesspostbd.com

Source Link :Dipu Moni’s mother passes away/