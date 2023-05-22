Dead – Death – Obituary News : Director of ‘El Cantante’ and ‘Bitter Sugar’ Dies at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrated Cuban American filmmaker, Leon Ichaso, passed away on Monday, May 22nd, 2023, at the age of 74 due to a heart attack in Los Angeles. His sister, Mari Rodriquez Ichaso, confirmed the news on Twitter, paying tribute to her beloved brother and his extensive career in the film and television industry.

Leon Ichaso was a pioneer in telling the stories of immigrants through his movies and TV shows. He directed several major TV series, including “Miami Vice,” “The Equalizer,” “Sins of the City,” “Medium,” “The Cleaner,” “Criminal Minds,” “Prodigal Son,” and “Queen of the South,” which was his last project in 2021.

Ichaso also directed over 15 films, including TV movies such as “Hendrix,” “Ali: An American Hero,” “Execution of Justice,” and “Free of Eden.” He was also known for his Spanish language features, including his Cuban trilogy: “El Super,” “Bitter Sugar,” and “Paraíso.”

His 2001 biopic on Puerto Rican poet and playwright, Miguel Piñero, titled “Piñero,” won him awards at the Berlin International Film Festival, ALMA Awards, and the Chamizal Independent Film Festival. In 2006, he directed Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez in “El Cantante,” a biopic on the life of salsa legend, Héctor Lavoe.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Ichaso and his family migrated to Mexico in 1962, before eventually settling in New York. He was a brilliant director and writer who brought to life the experiences of immigrants and people of color through his work.

Mari Rodriquez Ichaso paid tribute to her brother on Twitter, recognizing his contribution to the film industry and his vibrant spirit. She wrote, “Brilliant, full of life, young in spirit and illusions. A wonderful filmmaker and a unique being – and everyone who has met him knows it. I am destroyed. God help us!”

Leon Ichaso’s sudden passing is a tremendous loss to the film and television industry. His work will continue to inspire and educate audiences on the experiences of immigrants and people of color. He is survived by his sister, Mari Rodriquez Ichaso, who mourns the loss of her beloved brother.

News Source : Charna Flam

Source Link :Leon Ichaso Dead: ‘El Cantante’, ‘Bitter Sugar’ Director Was 74/