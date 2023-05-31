Dead – Death – Obituary News : Director of Sales Fulfillment and Special Projects at NBC 4 NY, Yolanda Askew, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Yolanda Askew Obituary – Death: NBC 4 NY Director of Sales Fulfillment and Special Projects, Yolanda Askew Passes Away

Yolanda Askew, who was known to her friends as “Yo-Yo,” passed away on May 27, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She was the Director of Sales Fulfillment and Special Projects at NBC 4 NY and was highly respected in her field. Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew her, and her legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Rafael Sánchez Shares the News

Rafael Sánchez, a classmate of Yolanda’s from high school, shared the news of her passing on his Facebook page. He spoke fondly of their time together at Franklin College in Indiana, where they both served as trustees. He also mentioned that Yolanda was the reason he met his wife and stayed in Indiana to work and serve his community.

He ended his statement with a call to action, saying that Yolanda would want us to rise to the occasion and support and lead others. His words reflect the impact that Yolanda had on those around her and the legacy she leaves behind.

A Capable Leader and Future-Focused

Yolanda was a capable leader who had a track record of success in developing strategic alliances, handling crises, producing content, and overseeing campaigns across linear, digital, and social media. She was highly motivated and future-focused, and her expertise in sales and marketing plans for a global multimedia and entertainment company was highly respected.

She had a talent for building lasting relationships, and her ability to combine resources from multiple departments to achieve focused, highly effective service and profitable revenue growth was unmatched. She was a Know Your Value alumna and co-founder of The Legacy Group LLC, and she managed the marketing and digital projects at WNBC from 2007 through 2009.

A Loss That Leaves Words Short

The loss of Yolanda Askew has left those who knew her at a loss for words. Her passing has left a hole in the hearts of her family, friends, and colleagues that will take time to heal. But her legacy will live on, and her impact on the world will not be forgotten.

We extend our deepest condolences to Yolanda’s family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that our prayers and support will bring them comfort and that they find solace in the memories of Yolanda’s life and accomplishments.

