Dead – Death – Obituary News : Director of Vehicle Sales at Volvo Trucks India and Indonesia passes away

Brijesh Marwah, Director of Vehicle Sales for Volvo Trucks in India and Indonesia, Passes Away

Brijesh Marwah, the Director of Vehicle Sales for Volvo Trucks in India and Indonesia, has passed away from a cardiac arrest.

He received his Executive General Management Program from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore and his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli.

Early Career and Experience

Marwah began his career working in different functions such as Regulations, Application Engineering, and Aftermarket Services and Dealer Development. He later joined Volvo Trucks in 2001 as an Assistant Manager in Regulations and Certification, working in Marketing until 2006. He was then moved to the position of Assistant Manager for Sales and Application Engineering, Marketing for the Indian market, where he continued to work until he was promoted to Director of Vehicle Sales for India and Indonesia.

Marwah also worked as a Manager for Customer Support and OEMPA for Allison Transmission in India and Mauritius. He held various roles at Volvo Trucks in strategy and product management for India and international markets, where he was responsible for optimizing the product portfolio for the Asia Pacific, SEA, South Asia, and Middle East-Africa regions. He proposed new development initiatives depending on customer needs, technology trends, and market development.

Education and Accomplishments

Marwah received his Executive General Management Program from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore after completing his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology in Tiruchirappalli. He was recognized for his work in the industry and his dedication to the development of the Indian trucking market.

Marwah was responsible for optimizing the product portfolio for Region International and proposing new development initiatives based on customer needs, technology trends, and market development. He was also focused on addressing mid- and long-term product strategic issues and maintaining the Regional Product Plan.

Conclusion

Brijesh Marwah’s passing is a loss for the Indian trucking industry and Volvo Trucks in India and Indonesia. His dedication and expertise in the field will be missed, and his contributions to the development of the industry will be remembered.

