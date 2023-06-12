Dead – Death – Obituary News : Disagreement on Autopsy Results: Family of Deceased and Authorities React | Kerala News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Trivandrum: Investigation into the untimely death of Jayamadhavan Nayar, the last surviving member of the Thiruvananthapuram royal family

Introduction

The sudden and unexpected demise of Jayamadhavan Nayar, the last surviving member of the erstwhile royal family of Thiruvananthapuram, has left the people of Kerala in shock. The 87-year-old philanthropist and social worker passed away on June 2, 2021, at his ancestral home in Thiruvananthapuram. His death has triggered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

The Tragic Incident

Jayamadhavan Nayar was found unconscious in his room at the Kowdiar Palace on June 2, 2021. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The news of his death sent shockwaves across Kerala, as he was a well-known philanthropist and social worker.

The Investigation

Following his untimely death, an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death. The local police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. The police have also taken into custody the domestic staff who were present in the house at the time of the incident for questioning.

The Legacy of Jayamadhavan Nayar

Jayamadhavan Nayar was the last surviving member of the Thiruvananthapuram royal family, which had ruled the erstwhile princely state of Travancore. He was known for his philanthropic activities, especially in the field of education. He had set up several educational institutions in Kerala, including the Jayamatha Engineering College in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

He was also a patron of the arts and had set up the Jayamadhavan Nayar Foundation to promote art and culture in Kerala. The foundation has been instrumental in organizing several cultural events in the state.

The Reaction to His Death

The news of his death has been met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from across the state. Political leaders, celebrities, and the general public have expressed their shock and sorrow at the passing of the philanthropist.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has expressed his condolences and has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. He has also announced that the state government will provide all necessary assistance to the police in the investigation.

Conclusion

The sudden death of Jayamadhavan Nayar has left a void in the hearts of the people of Kerala. His legacy as a philanthropist and social worker will continue to inspire generations to come. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and we hope that the truth will be revealed soon. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

