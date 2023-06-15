Dead – Death – Obituary News : Discoverer of whale songs, Roger Payne, passes at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Roger Payne: The Man Who Discovered Whale Song and Inspired Environmental Conservation

Roger Payne: A Pioneer of Environmental Conservation

Roger Payne, the scientist who discovered that whales could sing, passed away at the age of 88. His discovery of whale song in 1967 during a research trip to Bermuda proved to be a momentous occasion in the history of environmental conservation. Payne’s work led to a worldwide movement to save whales from extinction and to protect the planet’s oceans.

The Discovery of Whale Song

During his research trip to Bermuda, Payne was provided with a recording of curious underwater sounds by a Navy engineer. The haunting tones he heard were later identified as songs that the whales sang to one another. Payne recognized that the discovery of whale song could be a powerful tool to raise awareness about the plight of these giant animals, who were disappearing from the planet. He produced the album “Songs of the Humpback Whale” in 1970, which became a surprise hit, and galvanized a global movement to end commercial whale hunting and protect these magnificent creatures.

The Impact of Whale Song on Environmental Conservation

Payne’s discovery of whale song had a significant impact on the nascent environmental movement. The words “save the whales” became ubiquitous on tote bags and bumper stickers, and many anti-war protesters of the day took up the cause of saving animals and the environment. Whale songs entered the popular imagination through various media, including a 1971 episode of “The Partridge Family” and a 1979 issue of National Geographic. “Songs of the Humpback Whale” remains the best-selling environmental album in history.

The Legacy of Roger Payne

Payne founded Ocean Alliance in 1971 to advocate for the protection of whales and dolphins. The organization continues to operate in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and has played a significant role in the history of whale protection. Payne’s work paved the way for watershed moments such as the 1972 Marine Mammal Protection Act passed by the U.S. Congress and the 1982 commercial whaling moratorium passed by the International Whaling Commission.

The world has lost a giant of environmental conservation with Payne’s passing. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to protect our planet Earth. Payne’s wife, Lisa Harrow, described him as someone who “was constantly seeking answers to seemingly constant questions.” His passion for discovery and conservation will be remembered for years to come.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Roger Payne, who found out that whales could sing, dies at 88 – Orlando Sentinel/