Dead – Death – Obituary News : Discovery Channel’s Flying Wild Alaska Star Dies in Plane Crash

Bush Pilot Jim Tweto and Hunting Guide Shane Reynolds Killed in Small Plane Crash in Alaska

Bush pilot Jim Tweto, known for his role in Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska,” and hunting and fishing guide Shane Reynolds were killed on Friday when their small plane crashed shortly after takeoff. The incident occurred near the coastal village of Shaktoolik, roughly 125 miles east of Nome, Alaska. Tweto, 68, was the co-owner of Hageland Aviation Services and then Era Alaska, which later became Ravn Air Group. Reynolds, 45, operated Northwest Fishing Expeditions, guiding clients in Alaska and across the Pacific Northwest for years.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the plane “was witnessed taking off but not climbing and then crashing.” Troopers were notified of an SOS activation around 11:48 a.m. Friday, followed by a report that a Cessna 180 had crashed 35 miles northeast of Shaktoolik. Responders from Nome recovered both bodies. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

Tweto’s family-run rural aviation business in Unalakleet was featured in three seasons of the television series “Flying Wild Alaska” a decade ago. Tweto’s daughter Ariel, who posted several photos of her father to social media, wrote, “I didn’t think anything could hurt this bad. And I don’t know why I’m writing this, but the news is out, so I figured you hear it from me.” She praised her father as someone she “trusted” and “felt safer with than any other.” She also shared her final text messages with her father, where he said, “Faith you just can’t have enough.”

Reynolds was described by his friend and family as a “wonderful hunting guide and friend” who left behind a wife, Gina, and daughter, Juliet. So far, over $17,000 has been raised for Reynolds’ family on GoFundMe. Ariel Tweto asked that anyone looking to donate funds in the wake of the tragedy do so to Reynolds’ family. “Born and raised in Idaho, Shane followed his dreams of becoming a fishing and hunting guide,” Kelsi Ivanoff, the organizer of the campaign wrote. “He has guided for big game and fish in Alaska and across the Pacific Northwest. He operated Northwest Fishing Expeditions and settled in Orofino, Idaho, where he and his wife have raised their daughter. Shane left this world doing what he has loved from a young age.”

Born in Kansas and raised in Minnesota, Tweto came to Alaska to play hockey at the University of Alaska Anchorage and settled in Unalakleet, where he met his wife Ferno. The couple and their three daughters were featured in the Discovery series, which aired in 2011-2012. Friends and family are looking to raise a total of $20,000 to help with expenses. The loss of Tweto and Reynolds is deeply felt by their families, friends, and the Alaskan aviation and outdoor communities.

News Source : By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

Source Link :Beloved star of Discovery Channel’s Flying Wild Alaska dies in small plane crash above state/