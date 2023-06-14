Dead – Death – Obituary News : Disney+ Star Park Soo Ryun Dies at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Disney+ Star Park Soo Ryun Passes Away at 29 After Tragic Fall

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of South Korean actress Park Soo Ryun, who passed away after falling down a flight of stairs on Jeju Island. The 29-year-old rising star was known for her roles in various K-dramas, with her most recent work being the Disney+ series “Snowdrop”.

Soo Ryun’s talent was undeniable, as she made her debut in the musical “Il Tenore” in 2018. She then transitioned to television in 2021, captivating audiences with her performance in “Snowdrop”. However, her promising career was cut short due to a tragic accident.

According to reports, Soo Ryun was scheduled to perform at a property on Jeju Island when she slipped on a flight of stairs. She was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment but was unfortunately pronounced brain dead by medics after attempts to revive her failed.

In accordance with her wishes, Soo Ryun’s family made the difficult decision to donate her organs. Her mother expressed her desire to help those in need, saying, “Only her brain is unconscious, and her heart is still beating. There must be someone who desperately needs [organs]. As her mother and father, we will be able to live comforted [by the thought that her heart] has gone to someone and is beating.”

Soo Ryun’s passing is a tragic loss for the entertainment industry, and her colleagues and fans are mourning her untimely death. Disturbingly, she is not the first “Snowdrop” actress to pass away unexpectedly, as Kim Mi-soo also died at the age of 29 last year. The cause of her death was not revealed.

As we reflect on Soo Ryun’s life and legacy, we send our thoughts and prayers to her loved ones during this difficult time. Her passion and talent will undoubtedly continue to inspire and touch the hearts of many. Rest in peace, Soo Ryun.

