Dead – Death – Obituary News : District Chief Harbhajan Dang Passes Away in Sleep

A Shocking Loss for Ludhiana: Shiromani Akali Dal District President Harbhajan Singh Dang Passes Away

The city of Ludhiana mourns the loss of Harbhajan Singh Dang, the district president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and a six-time councillor who passed away on Sunday morning. Dang had been in Jalandhar to campaign for the SAD-BSP candidate for the byelections when he started feeling uneasy on Saturday evening. He was then brought back to Ludhiana by party workers as his blood sugar levels were high. According to sources close to him, Dang slept on Saturday night but did not wake up on Sunday morning. When his wife tried to wake him up for his visit to Gurdwara Sri Alamgir Sahib, he did not respond. He was then taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, having reportedly suffered a heart attack in his sleep.

The news of Dang’s sudden demise has come as a shock to the already grieving Akali Dal, just days after the death of former Chief Minister and party stalwart Parkash Singh Badal. Dang’s close friends and party workers were disheartened to hear about his death, and they said he would always stand strong behind the party workers. One of the workers, Varinder Deep Singh said, “As late Parkash Singh Badal was ‘baba bohad’ (old banyan tree) of the Punjab politics, Dang had similar knowledge about the city politics. He was a very nice and down-to-earth person who always stood with us.” He rued he was so grief-stricken with his death, he was considering leaving politics altogether.

Dang was cremated at the Model Town Extension cremation ground on Sunday, where city residents gathered in huge numbers to offer their condolences to the bereaved family members. Dang didn’t just share a special relationship with the party workers, but also with many senior leaders. Senior party leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal shared, “It was a bad news which I received this morning that Dang is no more in this world. He was really a gem of a person, and above all, he was an active party worker and a leader.” He said the party had suffered a major jolt after his death.

Dang was known for his contributions to the development of Ludhiana as a city. He had been instrumental in bringing several projects to the city during his six terms as a councillor. He was also known for his work towards the betterment of the city’s educational institutions, and was a strong advocate of the Punjabi language and culture.

Dang’s death has left a void in the political landscape of Ludhiana. He was a respected leader who was loved by the people of the city. His passing has left the people of Ludhiana in shock, and the entire city is mourning his loss. His legacy will live on through the many projects he helped bring to the city and the people he touched during his lifetime.

The loss of Dang is a reminder of the fragile nature of life, and the need to cherish every moment with our loved ones. His sudden demise has left the city of Ludhiana in a state of shock and sadness. The people of Ludhiana will always remember Harbhajan Singh Dang as a leader who dedicated his life to the betterment of the city and its people.

