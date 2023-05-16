Dead – Death – Obituary News : DJ Ernesto’s Death: Bio, Age, Family & Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

DJ Ernesto of Philadelphia Dies at 43

Ernie “DJ Ernesto” Di Siro Jr., 43, died unexpectedly on May 14, 2023. His sister Teresa Di Siro shared the devastating news on Facebook.

How Did DJ Ernesto Die?

The cause of DJ Ernesto’s death has not been disclosed yet. There are no information available about DJ Ernesto cause of death. Ngnews247 have been trying to reach out to the family and relatives for comment on the incident. So far no responses have been received. We will update the page once enough information is available. More information on DJ Ernesto cause of death will be added soon.

Who was DJ Ernesto?

Ernesto Di Siro, affectionately known by his stage name Dj Ernesto, lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a long period. He developed a solid international reputation as a very successful DJ throughout the years. In every conceivable sense, Dj Ernesto was the epitome of what it meant to be a beautiful person. He warmed the hearts of many people and served as an inspiration to those who were fortunate enough to know him. He had a comforting presence and was incredibly kind.

Because of his unique personality and sense of humor, which he never tried to hide, Dj Ernesto was well-liked by his friends. He was described by his friends as someone who loved to laugh and have a good time.

Tributes and GoFundMe Page

Q102 Philly wrote a tribute on Facebook, “We join the entertainment community of Philly and New Jersey in mourning the loss of Ernesto Di Siro, known to many as Dj Ernesto. While our airwaves will miss his work, we offer our deepest sympathies to the friends and family that will miss his spirit.”

Art History 101 clothing wrote, “We are saddened to hear about the passing of our friend DJ Ernesto. Ernie was an avid supporter of Art History for a very long time. He was our friend that always showed up with a smile and positive energy. We always got tagged in his pics because he wore Art History a lot when DJing. He DJ’d our grand opening after the fire. We’re grateful for our time spent with Ernie and for his love & support. Our deepest condolences to his Family Friends.”

Teresa Di Sero, a sister of DJ Ernesto, has established a GoFundMe page to support DJ Ernesto’s daughter’s education. Any donation in support of Ernie would be the best way to honor his memory. These funds will be put towards Audrey’s education.

Final Thoughts

DJ Ernesto was a beloved member of the Philadelphia community and the entertainment industry. His loss has been felt by many, and his memory will continue to live on through his family, friends, and fans. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

