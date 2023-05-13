Dead – Death – Obituary News : DJ Jamie Ferris Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jamie A Ferris: A Beloved Figure in the Orangeville Community

On May 11, 2023, the community of Orangeville, Ontario, and those who knew Jamie A Ferris were in disbelief as news of his sudden passing sent shockwaves throughout the town. Jamie Ferris was not only the proprietor of Soundqwest DJ Service but also the creator of Qwest Rider RC. His impact on the community was significant, and his loss is deeply felt by all those who knew him. In this article, we will explore who Jamie Ferris was, his cause of death, and his impact on the community.

Who was Jamie Ferris?

Jamie A Ferris was a beloved figure in Orangeville, Ontario, where he lived and operated his businesses. He was known for his passion for music and his hobby of building and riding motorcycles. Jamie was the founder of Qwest Riders RC, a group of motorcycle enthusiasts that regularly rode together through scenic routes. The group grew in popularity, and Jamie’s passion for riding earned him the nickname “Qwest Rider.” He was also the owner of Soundqwest DJ Service, a local DJ company that provided music services for events like weddings, corporate events, and parties.

What was the cause of Jamie Ferris death?

Jamie A Ferris’s sudden death came as a shock to everyone who knew him. According to sources, he was involved in a catastrophic motorbike accident that left him with severe injuries. Despite receiving medical attention, Jamie eventually succumbed to his injuries and passed away on May 11, 2023. The cause of the accident has not yet been made public, and the community is left mourning the loss of a beloved figure.

Jamie Ferris Obituary

Jamie A Ferris’s passing has left a deep hole in the Orangeville community. Friends, colleagues, and acquaintances describe him as a passionate and kind person who always had a smile on his face. His love for music and motorcycles was contagious, and his enthusiasm was infectious. Jamie’s death is a significant loss to the community, and he will be deeply missed.

Robynne, Jamie’s ex-wife, posted the heartbreaking information on Facebook:

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of Jamie’s passing. He was a great person with a big heart and contagious smile. He will be missed by many. Rest easy, my friend.

The Impact of Jamie Ferris on the Community

Jamie A Ferris’s impact on the Orangeville community is immeasurable. Through Qwest Rider RC, he brought together motorcycle enthusiasts and created a community of people who shared his passion for adventure and exploring new places. He also brought joy to events with his music services through Soundqwest DJ Service, creating a lively and entertaining atmosphere that guests enjoyed.

Tributes Pour to Jamie Ferris on Social Media

People who knew Jamie A Ferris took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to the beloved figure. Here are some of the posts:

“live every day to the fullest because you never know how many sunsets you are going to get ”- Jamie Ferris RIP to one of orangevilles finest! From my boxing days to my party days you always had a way to light the room up with that contagious smile! Thank you for the last dance this past halloween you will be missed terribly. Sending all my love to his family and friends

Jamie Ferris was the first dj who inspired me to learn the craft. Back in the early years, he’d show up on occasion to some of my gigs and would ask if he could play a couple tracks. Without hesitation, I’d pass him the headphones. He also blessed me with several opportunities, especially when he asked me to play at his Birthday Bash in 2009 at TJ’s in Orangeville. Such a fun person be around in those moments, memories I’ll cherish forever. Rest easy OG.

Jamie A Ferris was a beloved figure in the Orangeville community, and his passing has left a deep void. His passion for music and motorcycles brought people together and created a community that will miss him dearly. Although he is no longer with us, Jamie A Ferris’s legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew him, and his impact on the community will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Jamie.

