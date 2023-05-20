Dead – Death – Obituary News : DJ Mucky Turrell’s Death: Bio, Age, Career, Family, Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fans Mourn the Sudden Passing of DJ Mucky Turrell

House and trance music fans have been left shocked and saddened by the news of DJ Mucky Turrell’s passing. Known for his love of performing upbeat house music in public clubs, DJ Mucky was a popular figure in the music scene.

Who Was DJ Mucky Turrell?

DJ Mucky Turrell was a resident DJ at Ultravegas’ Shhh, Boogaloo and the powerful Centreforce. He had previously worked as a mechanical/electrical engineering apprentice at Imperial Chemical Industries. He attended Monk’s Walk School and De Havilland College in Welwyn Garden City for his academic studies. He lived in Leighton Buzzard until his passing and was known for performing at both large public gatherings and intimate house parties.

How Did DJ Mucky Turrell Die?

DJ Mucky Turrell passed away unexpectedly, according to a post on the House Collective Facebook page. The post read:

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to share the sad news that Mr Mick Turrell passed away peacefully last night. Thoughts are with his Wife Karen and the rest of his family and friends. The world will be a lot less fun and substantially quieter without him, heaven has now gained a true hero. “

The cause of his passing has not been disclosed at this time.

DJ Mucky Turrell’s Illness

In March 2023, My Housers Band announced on Facebook that Mick Turrell had to withdraw from a show due to his ill health. He hired one of his closest friends, Mr. Ade Wilcox, to perform in his place.

In April 2023, DJ Mucky Turrell posted on Facebook that he wasn’t feeling well enough to respond to inquiries about his health but appreciated the concern. He also mentioned that he was focusing on strengthening himself to hopefully move in a better way.

The Music Scene Mourns

News of DJ Mucky Turrell’s passing has left friends, relatives, and the Centreforce station in shock and grief. He was a beloved figure in the music scene, known for his friendly personality and love of performing for crowds. His passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

As the music community mourns the loss of one of their own, the legacy of DJ Mucky Turrell will continue to live on through his music. His passion for house music and his talent as a DJ will be missed but never forgotten.

