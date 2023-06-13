Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Dk Stewart’s Passing: Condolences for a Life Remembered”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dave Stewart Obituary, Death

It is with a heavy heart that I recently learned of the passing of my dear friend Dk Stewart. I am devastated that I hadn’t reached out to him in almost two years to check in on him. This news is heartbreaking, and I am deeply saddened to hear it. He left us so suddenly.

I also found out that his loving wife, Brendan, passed away unexpectedly in December 2021 due to a heart attack. I cannot imagine how difficult the last two years have been for him, and it makes it all the more sad that I didn’t reach out to him. This serves as a stark reminder that we must reach out to those we care about and express our love and concern for their well-being.

A Reminder to Reach Out

Nobody deserves to be alone and in suffering. I hope that he had someone to comfort him after his wife’s unexpected death. I don’t know how Dave passed away, but I hope it was quick and painless. I am at a loss for words, and it’s hard to believe that we didn’t have more time. I’ve cried more in the past ten days than I have in the last thirty years.

I owe Curtis credit for introducing me to DK. Thank you very much, Dave. You were the most helpful and kind individual. When I first arrived in Oregon, you were one of the first people to offer assistance. You liked my playing because you appreciated my strong character, perseverance, and all my peculiarities. I cannot express how much this meant to me as a young man trying to make it in a new area. I enjoyed being in your company, and touring with Curtis Salgado was a great experience. There were some memorable moments in that vehicle and on stage together. I appreciated how often you called and hired me for your projects.

An Incredible Individual

You were humorous, intelligent, courageous, and incredibly gifted in your own unique way. I’ve never met anyone like you. More people like you are needed in the world. Two of my top ten all-time favorite stories involve you! I am grateful for everything you have done and for the opportunity to be your friend. I hope that your pain has subsided wherever you are now. Perhaps someday, somewhere, we’ll laugh together again. Your chuckle is what I will remember most. Dave, I adore you.

Conclusion

Dave Stewart was an incredible individual, and his sudden passing is a reminder that we must cherish the time we have with our loved ones. We must reach out to those we care about and express our love and concern for their well-being. Dave will always be remembered for his kindness, humor, intelligence, and unique talent. Rest in peace, Dave.

