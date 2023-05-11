Dead – Death – Obituary News : DM Gallant’s Mother Fruma Dies at Age 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Fruma Gallant: A Survivor and a Mother

The world lost a remarkable woman on Thursday morning when Fruma Gallant, the mother of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, passed away at the age of 88. Fruma Gallant was a survivor of the Nazi Holocaust, a refugee on the famed “Exodus” ship, and a nurse who built a life and family in the nascent Jewish State.

Fruma Gallant was born Fruma Segal in Poland in 1933. When the Nazis invaded her country, she was just a child. She and her family were forced into the Lodz Ghetto, where they were held in horrific conditions. Fruma’s father was taken away by the Nazis and never seen again.

Despite the odds stacked against them, Fruma and her mother survived the ghetto and were sent to Auschwitz-Birkenau. There, Fruma was selected for hard labor, while her mother was sent to the gas chambers.

Fruma’s luck changed when she was selected to be part of a group of prisoners who were sent to work in a munitions factory. While working there, she met her future husband, Zvi Gallant, who was also a prisoner. They fell in love and were married in the camp.

After the war ended, Fruma and Zvi were among the thousands of displaced persons who were sent to refugee camps. They heard about the “Exodus” ship, a vessel that was organized by the Mosad Le’Aliya Bet to bring Jewish refugees to Palestine. Fruma and Zvi boarded the ship, along with hundreds of others.

The British, who controlled Palestine at the time, refused to allow the refugees to disembark. They towed the ship to the port of Hamburg, where the refugees were taken to detention camps.

Fruma and Zvi were eventually released and arrived in Israel in 1948. They settled in the town of Ashkelon and built a family. They had three children, including Yoav Gallant, who would grow up to become the Israeli Defense Minister.

Fruma became a nurse and worked in the healthcare system for many years. She was known for her kindness and compassion, and she was beloved by all who knew her.

In March of this year, Yoav Gallant was temporarily removed from his post as Defense Minister. His mother called him and told him, “You have intelligence and courage, and I love you very much. When something good happens, call me.”

Fruma Gallant lived a long and remarkable life. She survived the horrors of the Holocaust, made a new life for herself in Israel, and raised a family that has served the country with distinction. Her memory will be a blessing to all who knew her.

