Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doctor Ramin Oskoui’s Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dr. Ramin Oskoui: A Great Cardiologist

How Did Ramin Oskoui Die?

Dr. Ramin Oskoui passed away on 5 May 2023. Although we do not have any information on his exact cause of death yet, it is clear that his death was sudden and unexpected. Dr. Oskoui was doing his cardiology rounds when he collapsed and later passed away.

Dr. Ramin Oskoui Biography

Dr. Ramin Oskoui was a cardiologist who was verified in cardiovascular disease by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He practiced at Capital Heart Associates in Washington, D.C. Dr. Oskoui earned his medical degree from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, finished a residency degree in orthopedic surgery at Emory University Hospital, and later a residency in internal medicine at Georgetown University Hospital. He pursued a fellowship in cardiology at Washington Hospital Center.

Dr. Oskoui had a vast experience in numerous areas, including acute cardiomyopathy, cardiac catheterization, coronary syndrome, cardiovascular disease, congenital heart disease, high cholesterol, pacemakers, valvular heart disease, echocardiography, transesophageal echocardiography, heart block, hypertension, and preventive cardiology.

Dr. Ramin Oskoui’s Obituary

The sudden loss of Dr. Ramin Oskoui, a caring and passionate doctor, is a source of mourning for his entire family. In the comments of his obituary, individuals have expressed their thoughts and shared their experiences with him, highlighting his exceptional care and dedication to his patients. These testimonials further highlight his reputation as a highly skilled and compassionate doctor in his interactions with those under his care.

Dr. Ramin Oskoui Honors and Activities

Board of Trustees ex officio, Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Board of Trustees ex officio, Sibley Memorial Hospital

Compassionate Doctor Recognition, 2010 – 2011

Top 10 Doctor, District of Columbia Cardiologist, 2014

Castle Connolly’s Top Doctors, 2010 – 2013

Patients’ Choice Award, 2008 – 2011

2015 Physician of the Year at Sibley Memorial Hospital, Johns Hopkins Medicine Clinical Awards for Physicians and Care Teams, 2015

District of Columbia Cardiologist Top 10 Doctor – City, 2014

District of Columbia Cardiologist Top 10 Doctor – City, 2014

FAQs About Ramin Oskoui

Q.1 Who was Ramin Oskoui?

A. Ramin Oskoui was a cardiologist who was associated with Washington Hospital Center, Sibley Memorial Hospital, and Suburban Hospital.

Q.2 What was Ramin Oskoui’s age when he died?

A. Ramin Oskoui died at the age of 60.

Q.3 How did Ramin Oskoui die?

A. Dr. Ramin Oskoui was doing his cardiology rounds on 5 May 2023, when he collapsed and later passed away.

Dr. Ramin Oskoui will always be remembered for his exceptional care and dedication to his patients. May his soul rest in peace.

1. Ramin Oskoui death

2. Dr. Ramin Oskoui obituary

3. Cause of Ramin Oskoui’s death

4. Remembering Ramin Oskoui

5. Ramin Oskoui’s legacy

News Source : Latest In Bollywood- News

Source Link :How Did Ramin Oskoui Die? Know About Doctor Ramin Oskoui Obituary, Dies At 60/