Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doctor Seemin Jamali’s Death

Former Executive Director of JPMC, Seemin Jamali Passes Away

On Saturday, Karachi lost a prominent doctor and former executive director of the Jinnah Post­graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Dr Seemin Jamali, to colon cancer. Dr Jamali was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi where she breathed her last. Her funeral prayers will be held at the JPMC mosque at Asr on Sunday.

A Life of Service

Dr Seemin Jamali was a well-respected figure in the medical community in Karachi. She was known for her diligence, discipline, and devotion to her work. She joined JPMC as a medical officer in 1988 after completing her medical education in Nawabshah and a house job at Civil Hospital Karachi.

Over the course of her career, Dr Jamali held several key positions at JPMC, including serving as the hospital’s executive director from 2017 to 2019. Her contributions to the field of medicine were recognized by the army, which conferred upon her the honorary rank of lieutenant colonel in recognition of her lifelong services.

A Loss to the Medical Community

Dr Jamali’s passing is a significant loss to the medical community in Karachi. Her colleagues and peers have expressed their deep sorrow at her death, highlighting her dedication to her patients and her tireless efforts to improve the healthcare system in Pakistan.

Dr Seemin Jamali’s legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched and the medical professionals she inspired. Her commitment to service and her unwavering dedication to her work will continue to serve as an inspiration to others in the field of medicine.

A Reminder to Prioritize Our Health

Dr Jamali’s passing is also a reminder of the importance of prioritizing our health. Colon cancer is a highly preventable and treatable disease, but early detection is key. Regular screenings and a healthy lifestyle can greatly reduce the risk of developing colon cancer.

As we mourn the loss of Dr Seemin Jamali, let us also take a moment to reflect on the importance of our own health and the steps we can take to ensure a long and healthy life.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Dr Seemin Jamali is a loss not only to her family and friends but to the entire medical community in Karachi. Her dedication to her patients and her lifelong commitment to service will be greatly missed.

As we remember Dr Jamali, let us also take a moment to appreciate the hard work and sacrifice of all the medical professionals working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe.

News Source : Our Staff Reporter

Source Link :Prominent doctor Seemin Jamali passes away/