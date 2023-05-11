Dead – Death – Obituary News : Doctor Vandana Das Killed in Kerala Stabbing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Shocking News: Indian Doctor Stabbed to Death

Today, we are going to share very heartbreaking news. This is a very sad and shocking news. A 23-year-old Indian doctor was stabbed to death. The doctor’s name was “Vandna Das”. A trial patient stabbed her six times. This news has given shockwaves on the internet today. People are very shocked after listening to this news. This news is viral on the whole internet today. This news is trending on every social media platform. This is the case at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, Kolam, India. This was a very brutal murder. This news has shocked the whole internet today. Now people are very concerned to know about the victim. People also want to know about the suspect. Netizens want to know everything about this case. People want to know that is the suspect is arrested or not. People want to know everything about this case. So here we are to give you the answer to your every question.

Who was Vandana Das?

Our sources have given us a lot of details about this deadly case. We have done a lot of research about this case and gathered a lot of information about this murder case. We are going to share every single piece of information about this case. We are also going to give you the information about the victim and suspect. So, read the whole article till the end and please do not skip any line or paragraph of this article if you want to know about each and every single detail of this Kollam district case.

A doctor named Vandna Das was stabbed to death. She was fatally stabbed by a police detainee at the Kottarakkara government taluk hospital. This case happened in the early hours of Wednesday. She was taken to the private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram immediately after the incident. Even after taking her to the hospital, she didn’t survive because she was badly injured.

Das was stabbed six times by under trial patient. The accused was not handcuffed while the treatment. The doctor was getting ready for the operation at that time the accused suddenly attacked her from behind. Everybody got scared at that time. The law enforcement is currently investigating this case. The Kerala police are giving statements regarding this case. People are asking for justice for her on the internet. Her death was totally unexpected. Her family is in complete shock right now. May her soul Rest in Peace.

News Source : Prakash Israni

Source Link :What Happened To Vandana Das? Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala/