Dead – Death – Obituary News : Dolice Munezero Passes Away in Bow, NH

Dolice Munezero Death, Obituary

Dolice Munezero of Bow, New Hampshire has passed away. She was born to Marcella and Paul and grew up with her younger sister Jane in Wisconsin. Dolice graduated from Libertyville High School at the age of 16 before continuing on to Marquette University to finish her degree in dental hygiene.

It was at Marquette University where Dolice met Helene, a classmate who would eventually become her husband. After obtaining her diploma, they were married in St. Joseph’s Church in Libertyville, Illinois. Dolice is survived by her five biological children, Marcia, John, Edward, and Matthew, two foster children, Pam and Jan, as well as her sister Jane, and 14 grandchildren.

Contributions to the Community

Dolice contributed everything she had to the group of volunteers. She was the driving force behind the establishment of the Montessori School in Libertyville, Illinois, which welcomed students in 1963. She also served on two Lake County school boards for a total of 11 years. In 1971, she was the president of a La Leche League branch in the Chicago region.

During her tenure, she spent a lot of time planning the La Leche League Chicago conference, which featured Princess Grace of Monaco as the event’s main speaker. In 1969, Dolice and her husband established La Puerta Abierta, a Spanish center and outpatient clinic in Mundelein, Illinois.

In the middle of the 1970s, Dolice went back to school and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Lake Forest College and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg School of Management in 1978. After graduating, she worked her way up to executive positions at the University of Chicago Medical Center, Cook County Hospital, and Rush Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Due to her early interest in personal computers, Dolice became the president of the Chicago Computer Society, where she eventually met Bill Gates, a co-founder of Microsoft. She was frequently featured in PC Magazine. After retiring, Dolice and John relocated to Holiday Island, Arkansas, where they remained active members of the neighborhood.

The Carroll County Music Group, Opera of the Ozarks, Eureka Springs Hospital Guild, and St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church all benefited from Dolice’s generosity.

In Memory of Dolice Munezero

Dolice Munezero lived a life of service to her community. Her contributions have left a lasting impact on those she worked with and those she helped. Her legacy will continue to inspire others to give back to their communities and make a positive difference in the world.

Rest in peace, Dolice Munezero. You will be deeply missed.

