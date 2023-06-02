Dead – Death – Obituary News : Don Bonker, Ex-WA Congressman, Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Don Bonker: A Champion of International Trade Policy

Don Bonker served as a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1975 to 1989, representing the 3rd congressional district of Washington state. During his seven terms in Congress, he became one of the most influential trade figures in Washington state, earning a reputation as an authority on international trade policy.

The Early Years of Don Bonker

Don Bonker was born on March 7, 1937, in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Lewis and Clark College in 1959 and earned a master’s degree in international affairs from Columbia University in 1960. After completing his education, he served in the U.S. Army for two years and then worked as a journalist in Washington, D.C.

Don Bonker’s Political Career

In 1974, Don Bonker was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Washington’s 3rd congressional district. He was re-elected six times and served on several key committees, including the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Energy and Commerce Committee, and the Select Committee on Aging.

Champion of International Trade Policy

During his time in Congress, Don Bonker became a champion of international trade policy. He believed that free trade was essential for economic growth and job creation in the United States. He was a strong advocate for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

Bonker was also a strong supporter of the Export-Import Bank, which provides financing and insurance to American companies that export their products overseas. He believed that the bank was essential for helping American companies compete in the global marketplace.

Contributions to Washington State’s Economy

Don Bonker’s work on international trade policy had a significant impact on Washington state’s economy. He helped to secure funding for the construction of the Port of Vancouver’s Terminal 5, which became a major hub for exporting grain, wood products, and other goods. He also helped to secure funding for the Hanford Reach National Monument, which has become a major tourist attraction in eastern Washington.

Bonker’s work on trade policy helped to create new jobs and boost economic growth in Washington state. He was a strong advocate for the state’s aerospace industry, which is one of the largest in the world. He worked to secure funding for the development of the Boeing 767 and 777 airplanes, which have become major exports for the state.

Don Bonker’s Legacy

Don Bonker retired from Congress in 1989 and went on to serve as president of the International Management and Development Institute, a nonprofit organization that promotes international trade and economic development. He also served as a consultant for several companies and organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Don Bonker’s legacy as a champion of international trade policy lives on in Washington state and across the country. His work helped to create new jobs, boost economic growth, and strengthen America’s position in the global marketplace. He will be remembered as a tireless advocate for free trade and a true champion of Washington state’s economy.

Conclusion

Don Bonker’s contributions to international trade policy have had a lasting impact on Washington state and the United States as a whole. He believed that free trade was essential for economic growth and job creation, and he worked tirelessly to promote policies that would help American companies compete in the global marketplace. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations to work towards a more prosperous and interconnected world.

Don Bonker obituary Don Bonker political career Don Bonker legacy Don Bonker contributions to society Don Bonker public service

News Source : Cathy Duchamp

Source Link :Former WA Rep. Don Bonker dies at 86/