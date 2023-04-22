Dead – Death – Obituary News : Don Brouillette Obituary: Cause of Death Noted

Don Brouillette has passed away. His obituary reports that he has died from unknown causes.

Sad News: Beloved Community Member Don Brouillette Passes Away

Obituary of Don Brouillette

We regret to announce that Don Brouillette passed away on December 2, 2020, leaving behind a community that loved and cherished him. Born to Lawrence and Antoinette Brouillette in Lake Linden, Don was a true hero and a fighter, as evidenced by his two heart transplants and a kidney transplant.

A Beloved Member of the Community

Don was a much-loved member of our community, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. In 1994, he was the first patient to receive a heart transplant from Nebraska Medicine, and both he and his wife, Maria, were actively involved in New Hearts. When the New Hearts team traveled to Orlando for the Transplant Games in 2000, Maria took on the role of Team Manager.

A Life Full of Love

Don spent ten years in Laurium before settling in Calumet, where he became a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church. He owned a beauty salon in Sault Ste. Marie for many years and married Patricia Korth on April 10, 1958. They were together for nearly 50 years before Patricia’s passing in 2005.

A Family Man

Don’s family was the most important thing in his life. He is survived by his son, Paul, and his wife, Kathy, as well as their three grandchildren, Daniel, Kevin, and Robert, all of whom reside in Illinois. Numerous nieces and nephews will also carry on his memory.

A Final Resting Place

Don’s funeral was held on the day of his passing, December 2, 2020, at Canalview in Houghton County. In the spring of 2021, a graveside service and burial will be held at Lake View Cemetery in Calumet, where Don will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Patricia.

In Loving Memory

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Antoinette, as well as his brothers, Lawrence and Fred, and his sister, Ann Peters. He was the first of his family to pass away, leaving behind a legacy of strength, love, and perseverance that will be remembered for years to come.

Rest in peace, Don Brouillette.