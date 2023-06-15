Dead – Death – Obituary News : Don Brymo’s Death: Wife and Family Reveal Cause

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Life and Legacy of Don Brymo

The news of Don Brymo’s death has sent shockwaves across social media platforms. The Nigerian music industry has lost one of its finest acts. Don Brymo was a singer, songwriter, and producer who had a significant impact on the music industry in Nigeria.

Early Life and Career

Don Brymo, whose real name was Olumuyiwa Osinuga, was born on February 14, 1972, in Lagos, Nigeria. He attended the University of Lagos, where he studied Zoology. However, his love for music was insatiable, and he eventually dropped out of school to pursue a career in music.

Don Brymo’s music career started in 1996 when he joined the Nigerian music group, The Trybesmen. He was the lead vocalist of the group, and they released their debut album, “L.A.S.T.M.A. (Lastma),” in 1999. The album was a hit and featured popular tracks like “Shake Bodi” and “Plenty Nonsense.”

Solo Career

Don Brymo left The Trybesmen in 2000 to pursue a solo career. He released his debut solo album, “African Giant,” in 2003. The album was a hit and featured popular tracks like “Party” and “African Girl.”

Don Brymo went on to release several other albums, including “Street OT” (2007), “My Time” (2009), and “Greatest Hits” (2012). He was known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and hip-hop, which made his music appealing to audiences across Nigeria and beyond.

Personal Life

Don Brymo was married to his wife, Bolanle, for over ten years. They had two children together, a son, and a daughter. Bolanle was a constant source of support for Don Brymo throughout his music career. She was always by his side, attending his shows and events.

Don Brymo was also known for his philanthropic work. He was passionate about giving back to his community and often organized charity events to support various causes. He was a role model to many young people in Nigeria, and his death has left a massive void in the music industry.

Death

Don Brymo passed away on January 13, 2021, after a long battle with lung cancer. His death came as a shock to his fans and colleagues in the music industry. Many people took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late singer.

Don Brymo’s legacy in the Nigerian music industry will live on forever. He was a talented musician who brought joy to millions of people through his music. His contributions to the music industry and his philanthropic work will never be forgotten.

Conclusion

Don Brymo was a legend in the Nigerian music industry. His music touched the hearts of millions of people, and his philanthropic work inspired many. He will be deeply missed by his fans, family, and colleagues in the music industry. Rest in peace, Don Brymo.

