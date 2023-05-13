Dead – Death – Obituary News : Don Denkinger, Veteran Umpire, Dies at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Don Denkinger: The Umpire Who Made Baseball History

Don Denkinger, a longtime umpire in Major League Baseball, passed away at the age of 86. While Denkinger had a distinguished career, spanning over three decades and nearly 4,000 games, he is most remembered for a single call he made during Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, a call that changed the course of baseball history.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the ninth inning, with the St. Louis Cardinals leading the Kansas City Royals 1-0. The Royals had Jorge Orta on first base with none out, and pinch-hitter Dane Iorg at the plate. Iorg hit a ground ball to Cardinals first baseman Jack Clark, who threw to pitcher Todd Worrell covering first base. Denkinger ruled Orta safe, even though TV replays showed that he was out by a step.

The call ignited a furious protest from Cardinals manager Whitey Herzog and his players. They argued that Denkinger’s mistake cost them the game and ultimately the World Series, as the Royals rallied to score two runs and win Game 6, then went on to win Game 7 and the championship.

Denkinger, for his part, admitted after the game that he had blown the call. “I saw the play wrong,” he said. “It was a mistake, no question about it.” But he also defended his overall performance as an umpire, saying, “I’ve had a good career. I’ve made a lot of good calls, too.”

Despite the controversy surrounding the call, Denkinger remained a respected figure in the baseball community. He umpired three All-Star Games, four League Championship Series, and three World Series, including the 1982 Fall Classic won by the Cardinals. He was known for his calm demeanor, his fairness, and his ability to handle difficult situations with grace.

Denkinger’s passing is a reminder of the human side of baseball, and of the crucial role that umpires play in the game. They are often criticized and second-guessed by fans and players alike, but they are essential to the integrity of the sport. Without them, there would be chaos on the field, and the outcome of games would be in doubt.

As we remember Don Denkinger, let us celebrate his contributions to baseball, and let us honor the many umpires who have dedicated themselves to the game. They are not perfect, but they are essential, and they deserve our respect and appreciation.

News Source : https://www.kctv5.com

Source Link :Longtime umpire Don Denkinger dies at age of 86/