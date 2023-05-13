Dead – Death – Obituary News : Don Denkinger, Veteran Umpire, Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Don Denkinger, the Umpire Who Made a Costly Mistake in the 1985 World Series

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced the passing of Don Denkinger, a longtime American League umpire who worked four World Series, six league championship series, and three All-Star Games. He later served as an umpire adviser. Denkinger was 86 years old at the time of his passing.

While Denkinger had a long and distinguished career as an umpire, he will always be remembered for one infamous call in the 1985 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals.

The Controversial Call

During Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, St. Louis was up 1-0 to start the ninth inning. Pinch hitter Jorge Orta hit a grounder to first base that Jack Clark fielded and flipped to pitcher Todd Worrell for the apparent first out. However, Denkinger incorrectly called Orta safe.

Four batters later, pinch hitter Dane Iorg hit a two-run single, giving Kansas City a controversial 2-1 win. In Game 7 the next night, the Royals clobbered the Cardinals 11-0 to capture the championship.

Denkinger later recalled the play in a 2015 interview with Sports Illustrated, saying, “I was in good position, but Worrell is tall, the throw was high, and I couldn’t watch his glove and his feet at the same time. It was a soft toss, and there was so much crowd noise, I couldn’t hear the ball hit the glove. …”

He added, “No one wants to be embarrassed like that. My job is predicated on being right all the time, and I like to be right all the time. But we’re only human, and now it’s history. I can’t change anything. Even admitting I was wrong doesn’t change anything.”

A Life and Career in Baseball

Despite the controversy surrounding the 1985 World Series, Denkinger had a long and distinguished career in baseball. He began umpiring in the minor leagues in 1965 and made his major league debut in 1969. Over the course of his career, he worked over 3,500 games and was widely respected by players, coaches, and fellow umpires alike.

In addition to his four World Series appearances, Denkinger also worked six league championship series and three All-Star Games. He was known for his calm and even-handed demeanor on the field, and he was always willing to explain his calls to managers and players.

After retiring from umpiring in 1998, Denkinger served as an umpire adviser for several years, working with young umpires and helping to develop their skills. He was also active in the baseball community, participating in charity events and speaking to youth groups about the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.

Remembering Don Denkinger

Don Denkinger will always be remembered for his controversial call in the 1985 World Series, but he was much more than that. He was a dedicated and talented umpire, a respected mentor and advisor, and a beloved member of the baseball community.

As we mourn his passing, let us remember the contributions he made to the game of baseball and the countless lives he touched along the way. Rest in peace, Don Denkinger.

Don Denkinger obituary Don Denkinger baseball career Controversial calls by Don Denkinger Legacy of Don Denkinger in baseball Reaction to Don Denkinger’s passing in baseball community

News Source : Yardbarker

Source Link :Longtime umpire Don Denkinger dies at 86/