Dead – Death – Obituary News : Don January, 1967 PGA Champion, passes away at 93

Don January: A Legend of North Texas Golf

Don January, a prominent golfer from North Texas, passed away on Sunday at the age of 93. January was one of North Texas’ most celebrated golfers, having won 10 PGA Tour titles as a professional. However, his legacy in golf extends beyond his professional career, as he was a key contributor to North Texas State’s dominance in the collegiate ranks in the late 1940s to early 1950s.

January’s Early Career

Before his professional golf career, January was a standout athlete at Sunset High School, where he won a state title and two Dallas City Junior Championships. He continued to excel in golf at North Texas State University, where he played from 1949 to 1952 and contributed to the team’s four consecutive NCAA Division I titles. January’s success in college golf set the foundation for his professional career.

January’s Professional Career

After college, January began his professional career, quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the sport. He claimed his biggest victory in 1967, defeating Jerry Barber in an 18-hole playoff to win that year’s PGA Championship. January’s success continued throughout his career, and he was a member of the U.S. Ryder Cup teams in 1965 and 1977.

January’s Legacy

January’s impact on North Texas and the sport of golf cannot be overstated. He is a legend of North Texas golf, and his legacy lives on through the annual fundraising tournament named the Don January Golf Classic. The tournament, held at the Denton Country Club, honors January’s impact on the university and supports the North Texas athletics program.

January’s impact on the sport of golf in Texas is also celebrated, as he was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 1979 and the North Texas Athletics Hall of Fame in 1981. January’s legacy as a golfer and a person will continue to inspire and influence generations of golfers to come.

Conclusion

The passing of Don January is a loss for the North Texas community and the sport of golf in Texas. However, his legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of golfers to come. January’s success as a professional golfer was built on his foundation as a collegiate athlete, and he will always be remembered as a legend of North Texas golf.

