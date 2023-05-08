Dead – Death – Obituary News : Don Laughlin: Alive or Dead? Hoax Debunked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Don Laughlin: The Truth Behind Recent Rumours

Recently, rumours have been circulating on the internet regarding Don Laughlin, leaving his fans worried and searching for information. In this article, we will provide all the latest updates on Don Laughlin’s life and address the ongoing rumours.

Is Don Laughlin Dead or Still Alive?

As of May 2023, Don Laughlin is still alive. On May 4th, he turned 92, proving that he is still living but maybe in his advanced years. Laughlin originally worked in a couple of casinos after arriving in Las Vegas in the 1950s.

Early Life and Career

Donald Joseph Laughlin was born on May 4, 1931, in Owatonna, Minnesota. As a young man, he worked as a fur trapper during the winters and used the money he earned to purchase slot machines to be put in hunting lodges. When he was only 18 years old, his side operation was bringing in $500 per week, and his school administrator gave him the choice: quit gambling or quit school.

Laughlin eventually moved to Las Vegas in the 1950s and worked in a couple of casinos. However, his business zeal eventually prompted him to purchase a beer and wine bar on W Bonanza Road. Although Las Vegas was completely segregated at the time, this bar’s location on an “open” street allowed for the unfettered mixing of black and white customers. Laughlin received $10,000 for the sale of this business, which he used to purchase the 101 Club on the Salt Lake Highway in North Las Vegas.

The 101 Club was located in 1955 at 2551 N. Main Street. The following year, Laughlin purchased property across the street and built a brand-new 101 Club with a gaming licence, the only blackjack table in the neighbourhood, a well-liked restaurant and plenty of parking. Overnight, business took off, and Laughlin sold the 101 for $165,000 within four years. Later on, it was transformed into the Opera House Casino, which was destroyed in the 2010s. With the money from the sale, Laughlin bought a motel and a bait shop in Bullhead City, Arizona, on the other side of the Colorado River.

Don Laughlin’s Contributions to the Casino Industry

Don Laughlin is most known for his contributions to the casino industry. In the 1960s, he purchased the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino in Laughlin, Nevada. At the time, Laughlin was a small town with only a few hundred residents, and there were no casinos in the area. Laughlin’s vision was to turn the Riverside Resort into a destination resort that would attract tourists from all over the country.

Laughlin’s vision became a reality, and the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino became one of the biggest attractions in Laughlin. The resort features a casino, hotel, restaurants, and a variety of entertainment options. Today, Laughlin is a thriving tourist destination with a variety of casinos and resorts.

Addressing the Recent Rumours

The recent rumours about Don Laughlin have left his fans worried and searching for information. However, there is no evidence to suggest that the rumours are true. Don Laughlin is still alive and continues to be a prominent figure in the casino industry.

In conclusion, Don Laughlin is a successful businessman and hotelier who has made significant contributions to the casino industry. Despite recent rumours, he is still alive and continues to be an important figure in the industry. His vision and entrepreneurial spirit have helped shape the casino industry and have made Laughlin, Nevada, a popular tourist destination.

News Source : The Talks Today

Source Link :Is Don Laughlin Dead or Still Alive? Altamonte Springs, FL Death Hoax Debunked The Talks Today/