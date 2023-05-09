Dead – Death – Obituary News : Don Masterson’s Death: What Caused the Pro Stock Pulling Icon’s Demise?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pro Stock pulling legend Don Masterson passed away on May 08, 2023. The news of his demise was announced by Pulling Texas on their social media page. Masterson was a famous Pro Stock pulling icon who had a significant impact on the sport and the Pro Stock class for six decades, winning championships and national event victories.

Masterson started his career in the early 1970s with a Farm Stock John Deere 4430. He then competed against the Hoosier State and Kentucky State organizations with a ’74 John Deere 6030 at tournaments near his home base in Grandview, Indiana. The 6030 was known as the “River Rat” and was a pioneering machine at the birth of the Pro Stock class in the late 1970s. Masterson shared his experience of pulling in Houston Astrodome in 1980, where he was the first Pro Stock to ever pull.

Masterson’s stablemate, a John Deere 4430, was bought from the Armistead families and renamed ‘Tinker Toy.’ The moniker alludes to the tinkering required to make a small block John Deere like the 4430 competitive with its big block counterparts, the 6030s. Masterson campaigned both tractors, and his son Kevin soon joined him, taking up major driving duties on the River Rat.

Masterson’s operation of the Tinker Toy solidified his place in sports, bringing him a lot of wins at National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, throughout the years. In 2004, Masterson commissioned Engler Machine & Tool to create an entirely new Tinker Toy – the first component Pro Stock. He used the machines for the first time in 2005 at the World Championships in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Masterson received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pro Pulling League in 2013.

Masterson won numerous races during his final two full seasons of pulling, including back-to-back Pro Stock Finals victories at the Farm Machinery Show in 2018 and 2019 against a group of competitive “young guns.” At the PPL Southern Nationals in Springfield, Tennessee, where Masterson’s fame was developed since the 1970s, he earned his final Champions Tour victory in 2019.

In April 2020, Masterson suffered serious injuries from a farm accident, which put him in a medically induced coma. Although he made appearances at a few pulling contests, he was unable to compete. Despite his body’s problems, his spirit remained unaffected, and he would sit in the shop looking at the tractor, trying to figure out how to get on it again. Unfortunately, Masterson passed away on May 08, 2023. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

The tractor-pulling community mourned Masterson’s loss, pouring in condolences and tributes on social media. Masterson was an icon in the sport of tractor-pulling, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of pullers to come.

