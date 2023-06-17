Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donald Gray Triplett, First Person Diagnosed with Autism, Dies at 89

Donald Gray Triplett, the first person diagnosed with autism symptoms, passed away at the age of 89 on Thursday, according to his longtime employer, the Bank of Forest in Mississippi. Triplett was remembered as a “fixture” at the small city bank, where he worked since 1958. He was the subject of a PBS documentary film and the book “In a Different Key: The Story of Autism” written by John Donvan and Caren Zucker, which was a New York Times bestseller and a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2017.

Triplett was identified as “Donald T.” in the 1943 paper “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact” by Leo Kanner of Johns Hopkins Hospital. He became the first person diagnosed with autism symptoms after being examined by Kanner, a child psychiatrist, in 1938. Kanner’s paper elaborated on the idea that autism is related to a lack of parental warmth, which is later dubbed the “refrigerator mother” theory.

Autism or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a group of neurodevelopmental disorders that cause impaired communication skills and social skills. ASD generally starts before three years of age and lasts a lifetime, but early intervention plays a role in treatment and progress. There is no definitive medical test to diagnose autism, and instead, the disorder is diagnosed by observing a child’s development.

Triplett’s story has inspired many, and his legacy lives on as a pioneer in the field of autism research. The Bank of Forest paid tribute to Triplett, saying that “Every employee that has come through our doors since then has fond stories and memories of him that we will treasure.” They added that “Don was a fixture at the bank for almost 65 years, and he will remain a fixture in our hearts for years to come.”

Triplett’s passing is a loss for the autism community, but his contributions to the field will not be forgotten. Funeral services for Triplett will be held on Monday in Forest, Mississippi. His family and friends are in the thoughts and prayers of many, and the Bank of Forest has asked that people keep their bank family in their prayers as well. Donald Gray Triplett will forever be remembered as a trailblazer in the world of autism research and an inspiration to many.

