Dead – Death – Obituary News : Donna Summer’s Cause of Death: How Did She Die?

Donna Summer: A Look into the Life and Legacy of the Iconic Disco Queen

The world of music was forever changed with the arrival of Donna Summer, the queen of disco who ruled the charts with her infectious beats and powerful vocals. Despite her untimely death in 2012, her legacy lives on through her music, and now, a new documentary directed by her daughter, Brooklyn Sudano, and Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams. Love to love you, Donna Summer is a deeply personal portrait of the iconic performer, showcasing her artistry on and off the stage and exploring the highs and lows of life on the global stage.

However, fans may still be wondering how Donna Summer died after decades of successful number one hits and over 100 million copies of hit singles sold. In this article, we will take a closer look at the life and legacy of Donna Summer, including the circumstances surrounding her death.

How Did Donna Summer Die?

Donna Summer died on May 17, 2012, after a battle with lung cancer. Her family released a statement saying, “Early this morning, we lost Donna Summer Sudano, a woman of many gifts, the greatest of which was her faith. While we are saddened by her passing, we are quietly celebrating her extraordinary life and her continued legacy. Words truly cannot express how much we appreciate your prayers and love for our family during this difficult time.”

Summer was diagnosed with lung cancer, which she initially assumed was caused by the 9/11 attacks. She was a non-smoker and living in an apartment in midtown Manhattan when the towers fell. “I was really scared by the horrible experience that day,” she said. “I couldn’t get out; I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I had to close the blinds and stay in my bedroom. I went to church, and the light returned to my soul. That heaviness is gone.”

After her death, there were reports that she contracted lung cancer from smoking, although the family denied this. “The various reports of Ms. Summer’s cause of death that are currently emerging are not accurate,” said spokesman Brian Edwards. “Obviously, the cause of cancer in general can be explained by numerous factors, but any details regarding the diagnosis and further treatment of Ms. Summer’s case remains under the control of her family and medical team.”

Star Tributes

After her death, many musicians sincerely honored the legacy of the “Love to Love You, Baby” singer. Elton John released a statement: “It’s a complete shame that she was never inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, especially when I see the second-rate talent that was inducted. She is a great friend to me and to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and I will miss her dearly.” Kylie Minogue has described her as “one of my first musical inspirations.”

Famous actress and singer Liza Minnelli wrote: “When you lose a friend, you feel like they’re gone forever… not so with my dear friend Donna. She was the queen of disco, and we will dance to her music forever. My thoughts and prayers are always with her family.”

Summer was not inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame until after her death, and nominating committee chairman John Landau wanted to rectify that. “There is no question that the extraordinary Donna Summer belongs in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Landau wrote in The New York Times. “Unfortunately, despite being nominated several times, our election team failed to recognize her – a mistake that I can only hope will be rectified once and for all next year.” Her family accepted the award on her behalf the following year in 2013.

Brooklyn Sudano, the director of the new documentary, talked about why she wanted to make a film about her mother’s legacy. “Some days there were a lot of tears. There were certain revelations and conversations that really raised a lot,” she said. “But I’m so happy I was able to have them.” Sudano was proud of the documentary, which showed Donna Summer as “a complex, multi-layered artist, not just a movement figure.”

In conclusion, Donna Summer’s life and legacy continue to inspire and influence musicians around the world. Her music will always be remembered, and her new documentary offers a deep and personal look into the life of the iconic performer. While her death was tragic, her legacy lives on, and her contributions to music will never be forgotten.

