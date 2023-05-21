Dead – Death – Obituary News : Donna Summer’s Death: What Caused Her Passing?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donna Summer: A Look at Her Life and Legacy

Donna Summer, the iconic Queen of Disco, passed away on May 17, 2012, after a battle with lung cancer. Her death left many music fans wondering about the cause of her illness, especially since she had never smoked. However, the new documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer,” directed by her daughter Brooklyn Sudano and Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams, sheds light on Summer’s life, artistry, and legacy.

The documentary explores Summer’s journey from the avant-garde music scene in Germany to the glittering dance clubs of New York. It features never-before-seen home video footage, photographs, and interviews with family, friends, and collaborators. It also showcases Summer’s talents as a songwriter and painter, giving viewers a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry.

Summer’s battle with lung cancer was a shock to her family and fans. She theorized that it was caused by the 9/11 attacks, as she was living in downtown Manhattan when the towers were struck. However, after her death, reports emerged that she had lung cancer attributed to smoking, which her family denied. Her representative released a statement saying, “Various reports currently surfacing about the cause of Ms. Summer’s death are not accurate.”

After her death, many musicians paid tribute to Summer’s legacy and influence. Elton John called her non-induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a “total disgrace,” and Kylie Minogue described her as “one of my earliest musical inspirations.” Liza Minelli posted, “She was a queen, the Queen of disco, and we will be dancing to her music forever.”

Summer’s legacy lives on through her music, which has sold more than 100 million copies of hit singles worldwide. Her family accepted the award on her behalf when she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, a year after her death.

Brooklyn Sudano, Summer’s daughter, wanted to create a documentary that showed her mother as a complex, layered artist, not just a figurehead for a movement. She said, “There were certain revelations and conversations that really brought up a lot, but I’m so happy that I was able to have them.” Through “Love to Love You, Donna Summer,” viewers can see the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage and the impact of an extraordinary artist on the music world.

In conclusion, Donna Summer’s life and legacy continue to inspire and influence generations of musicians and fans. Her music and artistry have stood the test of time, and the new documentary “Love to Love You, Donna Summer” gives viewers a deeper understanding of the woman behind the music.

1. Donna Summer cause of death

2. What killed Donna Summer?

3. Donna Summer passing

4. How did Donna Summer pass away?

5. Donna Summer death reason

News Source : Lea Veloso

Source Link :How Did Donna Summer Die? Cause of Death, How She Passed/